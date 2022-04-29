Today's news headlines: Household bills could rise by another €400; and no Guinness left in Moscow

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this morning
Surging house prices have pushed up the amount people are having to borrow to secure a home to levels not seen since the Celtic Tiger bubble.
Families face paying €400 more for their electricity and gas this winter after the move by Russia to cut supplies to some European countries.
Injured Ukrainians were buried under rubble in a makeshift field hospital as the steel plant in Mariupol where they made their last stand was bombarded by Russian forces.
Rosanna Davison has said it is “disappointing” to hear politicians using negative language about surrogacy when they have not been through the process themselves.
Lawyers for Kelli Kilpatrick (34) told Judge Martin Nolan at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court that in 2017 Kilpatrick began offering to arrange discounted holidays in order to make friends.
Covid-19 cases are falling, but thousands of waiting-list patients whose care was put on hold during the pandemic are still on the sidelines.
A Sinn Féin bill aims to crack down on short-term letting providers and issue on-the-spot fines.
Guinness has run out in the many Irish pubs in Moscow after Diageo paused exports to Russia following the invasion of Ukraine two months ago.
Some female councillors will not run for election in 2024 due to the abuse they receive on social media, according to a leading academic.