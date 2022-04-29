Today's news headlines: Household bills could rise by another €400; and no Guinness left in Moscow

Here are the main news stories of the day from Independent.ie

€20k more debt for first time buyers as mortgage borrowing returns to Celtic Tiger peak

Surging house prices have pushed up the amount people are having to borrow to secure a home to levels not seen since the Celtic Tiger bubble.

Household gas and electric bills could increase by another €400 this winter

Families face paying €400 more for their electricity and gas this winter after the move by Russia to cut supplies to some European countries.

Civilians buried in debris after raid on steel plant hospital

Injured Ukrainians were buried under rubble in a makeshift field hospital as the steel plant in Mariupol where they made their last stand was bombarded by Russian forces.

‘It’s so disappointing to hear politicians speaking negatively on surrogacy’ – Rosanna Davison

Rosanna Davison has said it is “disappointing” to hear politicians using negative language about surrogacy when they have not been through the process themselves.

WATCH: The €4.75m Donnybrook mansion once home to Ireland’s king of the fairytale castles

Travel agent who stole €29,000 from holiday makers avoids jail

Lawyers for Kelli Kilpatrick (34) told Judge Martin Nolan at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court that in 2017 Kilpatrick began offering to arrange discounted holidays in order to make friends.

The Indo Daily: Don't bank on it – Everything you need to know about switching from Ulster and KBC banks

Covid numbers fall but hospital care is still hindered by trolley gridlock

Covid-19 cases are falling, but thousands of waiting-list patients whose care was put on hold during the pandemic are still on the sidelines.

Airbnb crackdown: Sinn Féin bill to turn screw on short term rentals

A Sinn Féin bill aims to crack down on short-term letting providers and issue on-the-spot fines.

Guinness runs out in Moscow’s Irish pubs after Diageo pauses exports

Guinness has run out in the many Irish pubs in Moscow after Diageo paused exports to Russia following the invasion of Ukraine two months ago.

Female councillors say they won’t run in next election due to online abuse

Some female councillors will not run for election in 2024 due to the abuse they receive on social media, according to a leading academic.