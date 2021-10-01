Today's news headlines: Home of gardaí raided in drugs gang leak probe; hospitals warned to prepare for winter flu epidemic

Several gardaí under investigation over information allegedly leaked to crime gang

Several homes linked to serving gardaí have been searched as part of an investigation into information allegedly being leaked to an organised crime group.

FF TDs pile pressure on McGrath with €10 pension call

Fianna Fáil TDs are piling pressure on future party leadership contender, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath, to put an extra €10 a week on the state pension.

‘I think of my beautiful wife Nayyab every minute of the day. She shouldn’t be gone from us’

Nayyab Tariq died in a Mayo hospital just hours after giving birth. Widower Ayaz Al Hassan says that in the wake of his wife’s tragic death, there are lessons that have to be learned.

Hospitals warned to prepare for winter flu epidemic



Hospitals need to prepare for a possible Christmas and New Year winter flu epidemic, the European disease watchdog warned yesterday.

‘I cried when Albert sacked me from the Cabinet,’ says O’Rourke

Former government minister Mary O’Rourke has revealed she wept when then taoiseach Albert Reynolds failed to reappoint her to the Cabinet.

Four new university towns on the map as TU Shannon opens across six campuses

Ireland is waking up today with four new university towns. Athlone, Ennis, Clonmel and Thurles took on that status in the world of academia at one minute past midnight.

Opinions mixed among locals to planned Croke Park gigs next year

There are mixed opinions among local residents attending a meeting tonight about concerts planned for next year at Croke Park. Under current plans, Garth Brooks is expected to play three concerts in Croke Park, on September 9, 10 and 11, 2022.

Protesters from Donegal gathered outside the Dáil to demand a 100% mica redress scheme