Today's news headlines: GPs ‘using wormer as treatment for Covid’; creches to be paid to freeze fees

Read the top 10 stories on Independent.ie this morning...

Childcare: creches to be paid to freeze fees

Creches and childcare facilities will be given more money to improve staff pay in return for freezing fees for parents under a new scheme to be announced in Tuesday’s Budget, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

GPs ‘using wormer as treatment for Covid’

An anti-lockdown doctor has claimed GPs are prescribing an anti-parasite agent controversially hailed as a treatment for Covid-19 to patients with the virus. The drug, Ivermectin, is not approved for treating Covid-19 in Ireland.

State pension spending power drops by more than €10 per week

The purchasing power of the state pension has dropped by more than €10 a week, due to the rising cost of goods and services. The Government is expected to announce on Tuesday that it will increase the payment by at least €5, although that figure has yet to be finalised.

After Nadine: ‘We need to talk about violent men’

The lead investigator into the murder of Nadine Lott said her killing has sparked a much-needed debate on violence perpetrated against women by men in this country. While the murder of Ms Lott by her ex-partner was not a case of domestic abuse, it has brought into focus the threat women can face, according to Wicklow Superintendent Declan McCarthy.

‘I feel we are improving all the time’ – Stephen Kenny aims to finish year on a high after ‘overdue’ first competitive victory

Stephen Kenny wants his Ireland side to use their "overdue" first competitive win of his reign as a platform to finish off the year on a high in the November window where clashes with Portugal and Luxembourg await.

Fleeing the terror in Kabul to find warmth and kindness in Ireland

A couple who ran the gauntlet of armed Taliban fighters to escape from Afghanistan have spoken of their relief as they begin a new life in Ireland. Dentist and academic Ghazal Maher fled with her husband Ali and their two children after Taliban gunmen took control of Kabul in August.

Rosanna Davison: ‘It was the most extraordinary experience, arriving in a foreign hospital to see a stranger give birth to your child’

Model, actor and writer Rosanna Davison opens up about her long, emotional journey to motherhood through surrogacy, and how letting go of stress in lockdown boosted her fertility.

Specialist officers monitor Holohan, Varadkar activists

Gardaí are compiling intelligence files on some of the protesters who have been involved in recent demonstrations outside the homes of Leo Varadkar and chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan.

Colds and breathing infections are on rise, GPs report

Doctors have reported an increase in colds, viruses and respiratory illnesses in recent weeks, with some GPs saying presentations at surgeries have already gone beyond 2019 levels.