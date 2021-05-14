Today's news headlines: Government warned cuckoo funds' growth could lead to social division, and cases of Indian variant rise to 35 as questions remain about its threat level

The Government was warned about the power of cuckoo funds in 2019. A report from the Department of Finance highlighted concerns about the supply of affordable housing and the prospect of the build-to-rent investment sector becoming a "monopolistic power" in the market. Meanwhile, the number of cases of the Indian variant of Covid-19 has risen to 35 in Ireland. Read the top ten headlines on Independent.ie this morning...

Government warned over cuckoo funds’ ‘power’ in 2019

The government’s own research warned in 2019 that cuckoo funds were unlikely to help boost the supply of affordable housing but could instead develop ‘monopolistic power’ in parts of the market they came to dominate.

Cases of Indian variant rise to 35 here as questions about its threat level remain

The number of cases of the Indian variant of Covid-19, which is driving clusters of infection in parts of the UK, has risen to 35 here. It has been designated a “variant of concern” since earlier this week following a decision by the World Health Organisation (Who) to add it to the list on the grounds that the mutated strain – officially known as B.1.617.2 – is more infectious than previous versions of the virus.

‘I’m not a posh barrister’ - Fine Gael’s James Geoghegan fires back at ‘personalised attacks’ as he is selected party candidate for by-election

FINE Gael’s James Geoghegan has denied claims he is a “posh barrister” as he was last night selected as the party’s candidate for the Dublin Bay South by-election. He made the comments as he fired back at “personalised attacks” made against him recently.

Elizabeth celebrates her 100th with family – and her Irish Independent puzzle is icing on the cake

Reaching a milestone achievement today is Elizabeth Corr, who is celebrating her 100th birthday. The eldest of 10 siblings, the centenarian is celebrating – albeit socially distanced – with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild.

Two TDs who criticised An Taisce objections have shares in Glanbia

Two Government TDs who criticised an environmental watchdog’s objections to a new Glanbia cheese plant have shares in the dairy company. The Dáil register of members interests show Fine Gael’s John Paul Phelan and Fianna Fáil’s Jackie Cahill both own stock in the billion-euro firm.

Big boost for buyers as lowest-cost mortgage provider Avant to cut a string of fixed rates

The lowest-cost mortgage provider in the market is to cut a number of its rates, in what is a boost for buyers. Avant Money is to reduce a string of its fixed rates, the Irish Independent has learned.

Senior GRA figures raise concerns over bullying and level of expenses claimed

Senior figures in the Garda Representative Association (GRA) have raised concerns about alleged bullying and the level of expenses being claimed by some delegates. The association, which represents 12,500 rank-and-file gardaí, is also facing pressure from Garda Commissioner Drew Harris amid delays to key governance reforms recommended by consultants Ampersand and adopted by its members.

Judge in landmark debt ruling allows woman to pay off mortgage until she is 90

A shop assistant can keep her family home so long as she makes mortgage repayments until she is 90. The High Court has approved a personal insolvency arrangement (PIA) that means Esther Kirwan (54) will make interest-only repayments for the next 36 years.

Israel troops gather near Gaza border ‘for invasion’

Israel was facing a war on two fronts last night as the military drew up plans to invade Gaza while the prime minister warned there was “no greater threat” than the waves of Arab and Jewish riots which spread across the country.

'We fought hard for it and deserved it' - Jurgen Klopp hails first win as Liverpool boss at Old Trafford

Jurgen Klopp tasted victory at Old Trafford for the first time as Liverpool breathed new life into their top-four push with a thrilling 4-2 win in the rearranged fixture against Manchester United.