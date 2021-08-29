Today's news headlines: Go-ahead for bigger crowds at matches and Quinn family gambling company searched in garda probe

Here are today's top stories on Independent.ie.

Quinn family gambling company searched in garda probe

The offices of the online gambling firm started by the former billionaire Seán Quinn and his family were searched by gardaí as part of an investigation. Gardaí in the north-west region conducted searches of QuinnBet’s offices in Ballyconnell, Co Cavan, along with the business’s accountancy firm.

Fianna Fáil think-in to be held in county hit badly by Covid

Fianna Fáil is planning a two-day parliamentary party think-in at a four-star hotel in Cavan, a county with one of the highest rates of Covid-19 in the country.

Go-ahead for bigger crowds at matches

The number of spectators allowed to attend sporting events will increase next month by up to 50pc of the capacity of stadiums, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

Chris de Burgh tested positive for Covid despite double jab

The Lady in Red singer also hit out at decision-makers who have “overlooked and ignored” the music industry while large sporting events continue to get the green light.

48 hours in Afghanistan: The great escape for Irish citizens

A behind-the-scenes look at the desperate bid to launch evacuation mission from horror of Kabul.

‘If I can help you save one life our job is done then,’ husband of tragic Samantha Willis writes in final love letter

Mother-of-four Samantha (35), who had not been vaccinated against Covid-19, died on August 20. She was buried after a service in which her newborn daughter child was baptised. Here, her widower Josh pays tribute.

‘She never courted fame’: As her final film is released, Barry and Sandra McGuigan pay tribute to their talented daughter Nika who died at just 33

In July, Nika McGuigan was awarded a posthumous Ifta for her role in Wildfire. Now, as the film is released, her parents and director Cathy Armstrong remember a talented young woman taken too soon.

Data laws stop councils naming litter louts and compo cheats

Local authorities have been advised, on data protection grounds, against naming and shaming litter louts and serial compensation claimants.

Yates: Leo has backbone in crisis —others melt like snow in a ditch

The former politician, bookie and broadcaster is reinventing himself as a media training guru. He talks to Niamh Horan about what's next.

‘Yes, I’m ready for this’ – Claire Brock to take over in ‘Tonight’ hot seat

Claire Brock will replace Matt Cooper on The Tonight Show, following the broadcaster’s surprise departure from the current affairs programme.