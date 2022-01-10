Today's news headlines: gardaí probe if father-of-two shot dead in his driveway was involved in a personal row, and Novak Djokovic wins appeal against cancellation of Australian visa

Here are the top stories of the morning from Independent.ie.

'A complete gentleman and family man' - gardaí probe if family man shot dead in his driveway was involved in a personal row

Gardaí are attempting to establish if a father of two shot dead outside his Dublin home was involved in a personal row in the run-up to the murder. Michael Tormey (49) was shot dead in the driveway of his home on Thomond Road in Ballyfermot in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Sinéad O’Connor: ‘I don’t know how I’ll live without you, Shane’ – on death of son (17)

Sinéad O’Connor has said she doesn’t know how she is going to live without her teenage son Shane, following his tragic death. Writing on social media last night, she said: “Shaney, babba, stick with me. Wherever you may also be, please stick with me. My baby, I don’t know how I’m going to live without you.”

Novak Djokovic wins appeal against cancellation of Australian visa

World number one men’s tennis player Novak Djokovic has won an appeal against a decision to refuse him a visa in the Federal Circuit Court of Australia ahead of the Australian Open.

Charlie Bird begins his training to take on Croagh Patrick challenge

Charlie Bird will attempt to summit Ireland’s most sacred mountain on April 2 to raise awareness and funds for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Foundation and Pieta House through his ‘Climb With Charlie’ event.

Garda chief apologises to man wrongly convicted of manslaughter

The Garda Commissioner has apologised to a man wrongly convicted of the manslaughter of his teenage neighbour 50 years ago. Martin Conmey was one of three local men accused of killing Úna Lynskey (19), who disappeared near Ratoath, Co Meath, in 1971.

Principals want hybrid Leaving Cert as Covid disrupts schoolwork

Principals want a rerun of a 2021-style Leaving Cert as high levels of Covid-related teacher and student absences have dealt another blow to exam candidates. In a significant development, the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals (NAPD) is seeking a hybrid approach, giving students a choice of exams and accredited grades, or both.

Murder trials set to begin two years on from brutal killing of Keane (17)

The murder of Keane Mulready Woods (17) caused nationwide shock and led to international headlines such was the barbarity of the crime. In total, 13 people have now been arrested as part of the murder inquiry, with three men charged before the courts.

Henry Shefflin: There’s no going back to Galway for Joe Canning

Henry Shefflin revealed yesterday that he fully respects Joe Canning’s retirement from inter-county hurling and has praised the Portumna’s wizard’s decision to join Galway’s minor management team

New car buyers say price stops them buying EVs – but sales figures show most can afford one

New car buyers are still shunning electric vehicles despite most being able to afford to make the switch. The number one reason buyers say they cannot switch to electric is price but sales figures tell a different story.

The Indo Daily: Weigh off – have we had our fill of diet culture?

Ryanair’s US lawsuit to proceed over alleged screen-scraping of fares, says judge

Ryanair has been given the all-clear to proceed with a court case against online travel giant Booking.com, its parent firm and subsidiaries in the United States over alleged screen-scraping of the airline’s fares.





‘Suggestion I’m not complying with a search warrant is a lie’ – Alec Baldwin on Rust shooting probe

Alec Baldwin has said any suggestion that he is not complying with a search warrant for his phone is a “lie” and feels the only way the death of Halyna Hutchins can be honoured is to “find out the truth”.

Judges say sentencing guidelines are needed most for sex crimes and fatal driving offences amid proof of error

Judges want priority to be given to the development of guidance on appropriate punishments for sexual crimes and fatal driving offences. A survey of the judiciary by a Judicial Council committee indicated the areas were among the most in need of sentencing guidelines.