Today's news headlines: Gardaí investigate new info over Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder; Martin and Varadkar disagree on delaying reopening

Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder: gardaí probe new testimony

Gardaí are investigating new information relating to the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier that was passed on to them by film director Jim Sheridan. The information is from Marie Farrell, a former shopkeeper in Schull who was once the gardaí’s key witness in the murder probe but whose evidence was later discredited.

Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar differ on reopening

The Cabinet is expected to postpone the further reopening of the country from July 5 to July 26 at the latest, pending the advice of Nphet, the scientific body advising the Government on Covid-19. However, differences are emerging between Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar on the issue, the Sunday Independent has learned.

Children were ‘dirty, withdrawn and sad’, social worker tells trial

Abuse court case told of ‘filthy home’ and child ‘who did not know how to brush his teeth’ as a number of professional witnesses gave evidence in the Munster abuse trial at the Central Criminal Court last week.

Dublin socialite posts bail for garda friend

A well-known Dublin businessman and socialite posted bail for a garda charged with coercive control, sexual assault and harassment of his former partner over a three-year period. Sources have confirmed the high-profile businessman posted €4,000 for the garda as he is his “best friend”.

‘Perfect storm’ for record house prices

Property experts warn that house price growth will be sustained over the next 12 months amid reports of rises of up to 33pc since pandemic restrictions eased this year. They say prices have not reached current levels since 2007 but these are expected to grow by a further 7-8pc in the next year.

Pepperoni and chip: the recipe that saved missing pet dog Coco

Grandfather John Reidy had just about given up hope of ever seeing his beloved dog again — when a phone call floored him last week. Coco, his five-year-old terrier, had gone missing last September from the Reidy home near Killarney, Co Kerry. So when John got a call last weekend to say she had been found 150km away in Ennis, Co Clare, he did not know what to think.

It’s chicken rolls all round as Shaunagh gets Clooney job

It’s not every day you land a job working for George and Amal Clooney, so when Longford journalist Shaunagh Connaire was hired as their new director of communications she knew there was only one way to celebrate.

John Gilligan parties in Spain on eve of Veronica Guerin murder anniversary as pals chant ‘he didn’t do it’

Former gang boss John Gilligan was filmed enjoying drinks in a Spanish hotel pool bar on the eve of the 25th anniversary of the murder of Veronica Guerin. In the video which was posted on social media on Friday night, Gilligan can be seen sitting with a number of pals at the poolside bar at the Dña Monse Hotel in Torrevieja, Alicante laughing and smiling for the camera while people repeatedly chant “he didn’t do it” in the background.

Heineken sets sights on Guinness market with launch of new stout

Drinks giant Heineken is to launch a new stout with ambitions to take a substantial chunk of market share in a category dominated by Guinness. Heineken Ireland has spent two years developing Island’s Edge and will start selling the stout in 300 Dublin pubs in the coming weeks, before going nationwide in September.