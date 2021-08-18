Today's news headlines: gardaí believe Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch had 'more than one fake passport'; college costs soar to up to €14,000

Read the top stories on Independent.ie this morning...

Financial shock for families as student costs set to spiral

High rents and rising food prices are key contributors to the projected hike in living costs. The total cost of up to €14,000 represents a sharp rise on the €12,171 students were expected to pay going into the 2019-2020 academic year.

Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch ‘had more than one fake passport’, gardaí believe

Gardaí believe jailed crime boss Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch had used multiple fake travel documents as well as the Croatian passport he was caught with in Spain last week. Hutch, who is being held in a high-security Spanish prison, faces being extradited back to Ireland over the Regency Hotel murder of Kinahan cartel gangster David Byrne in February 2016.

Businesses face 100pc hike in their water bills

Water charges for many businesses are set to double after the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities lifted its Covid-related suspension of new national rates.

‘Sean was killed trying to make a difference in Afghanistan. Now I wonder, what was the point?’



A mother who lost her son after he was killed by Taliban fighters said she wishes she “never signed his army papers as it feels like it’s all for nothing now”.

Five things the fully-vaccinated should know to reduce Covid-19 risk

Nearly three-quarters of the population over the age of 12 are now fully vaccinated. As time goes on, we are learning more about how the jabs perform in the real world.

Mixing of Covid vaccines paves the way for winter booster shots to at-risk groups

Around 5,500 people are to be the first in the country to get a mixed Covid-19 vaccine dose over the coming weeks following a dramatic change in health policy.

Irish doctors quit ‘workhouse’ HSE for better positions abroad

Irish-trained doctors are emigrating in record numbers due to the strain of working under the HSE system. Australia is the primary beneficiary of the sustained exodus.

Fears for journalist who documented first stages of Covid

A Chinese citizen journalist serving a four-year sentence after reporting on the early stage of the Covid-19 pandemic in the city of Wuhan is in ill-health after staging a long-running hunger strike, according to a lawyer who spoke with her family.

Rebel rising as home village of hurling hero Christy Ring proudly predicts glory for Cork

In the home village of legendary hurler Christy Ring, there is a growing belief in a Rebel rising.