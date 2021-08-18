Today's news headlines: gardaí believe Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch had 'more than one fake passport'; college costs soar to up to €14,000

Read the top stories on Independent.ie this morning...
High rents and rising food prices are key contributors to the projected hike in living costs. The total cost of up to €14,000 represents a sharp rise on the €12,171 students were expected to pay going into the 2019-2020 academic year.
Gardaí believe jailed crime boss Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch had used multiple fake travel documents as well as the Croatian passport he was caught with in Spain last week. Hutch, who is being held in a high-security Spanish prison, faces being extradited back to Ireland over the Regency Hotel murder of Kinahan cartel gangster David Byrne in February 2016.
Water charges for many businesses are set to double after the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities lifted its Covid-related suspension of new national rates.
A mother who lost her son after he was killed by Taliban fighters said she wishes she “never signed his army papers as it feels like it’s all for nothing now”.
Nearly three-quarters of the population over the age of 12 are now fully vaccinated. As time goes on, we are learning more about how the jabs perform in the real world.
Around 5,500 people are to be the first in the country to get a mixed Covid-19 vaccine dose over the coming weeks following a dramatic change in health policy.
Irish-trained doctors are emigrating in record numbers due to the strain of working under the HSE system. Australia is the primary beneficiary of the sustained exodus.
A Chinese citizen journalist serving a four-year sentence after reporting on the early stage of the Covid-19 pandemic in the city of Wuhan is in ill-health after staging a long-running hunger strike, according to a lawyer who spoke with her family.
In the home village of legendary hurler Christy Ring, there is a growing belief in a Rebel rising.