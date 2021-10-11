Today's news headlines: Free GP care for children up to age seven in Budget boost; Gardaí to search woodland as part of probe into murdered women

Read the top 10 stories on Independent.ie this morning...

Free GP care for children up to age of seven in plan to ease costs

Free GP care up to age seven will be an eye-catching feature of the Budget tomorrow. Ministers believe the reduced Covid threat will allow several Budget measures aimed at helping with everyday medical costs.

Gardaí to search woodland as part of probe into murders of Deirdre Jacob and Jo Jo Dullard



Gardai will this morning carry out fresh searches in a wooded area of Kildare as part of their investigations into the murders of two missing women. The major operation will take place close to Usk Little, near the county border with Wicklow, and will hope to recover crucial evidence related to missing Deirdre Jacob (18) and Jo Jo Dullard (21).

Student grants to increase for the first time in more than a decade

The first increase in student grants in more than a decade will be announced in tomorrow’s Budget. Agreement has been reached on raising grant levels as well as changing the eligibility criteria to allow more students to fall within qualifying income thresholds.

Revealed: Counties with lowest number of creche places as crisis grows

Childcare providers are warning they will have to cut the number of creche places available as the sector battles with a chronic shortage of staff and the knock-on effects of the pandemic.

Betting giant rejects calls to sign up to Safer Gambling Code

Bookmaker William Hill has rejected calls to sign up to the Safer Gambling Code which has been approved by betting companies operating here.

‘Happy birthday, Amelia’: Mother honours late daughter who would have turned eight

It is 14 months since Geraldine’s husband John, their teenage son Tomás and daughter Amelia from Moville, Co Donegal, tragically died when their car left the road and entered Lough Foyle as they returned from a day out in Derry.

‘My abuser is due to serve 18 months, you’d get a longer sentence for driving uninsured’

A survivor of sexual abuse says she hopes her abuser gets a longer prison sentence on appeal to encourage other victims to report their attacks.

‘Church is like Taliban in the way it excludes all women’

An Irish priest has compared the Catholic Church to the Taliban over its discrimination and exclusion of women from ordination, decision-making and governance.

‘We drove out to the cemetery – only to be told our baby’s remains weren’t there’

On a September weekend in 2016, Aoife Brennan joined her husband and their two young daughters in the car for a family day out. It wasn’t a trip she’d ever wanted to make.



