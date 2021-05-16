Today's news headlines: First-time buyers to get half of new-build houses and public inquiry into the State’s handling of the pandemic

The Government’s new housing plan proposes that up to 50pc of future housing estates be reserved for first-time buyers, the Sunday Independent has learned. Meanwhile, the Government is set to establish a public inquiry into the State’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic next year.

Revealed: First-time buyers to get half of new-build houses

The Government’s new housing plan proposes that up to 50pc of future housing estates be reserved for first-time buyers, the Sunday Independent has learned.

Revealed: Text messages between Donnelly and Holohan show tension over slow progress in antigen testing

The Government is likely to set up a public inquiry next year into the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic

HSE is hit where it really hurts: Fears grow that cyber attack will continue to affect services

Experts say the cyber criminals had likely wormed their way into the Health Service Executive’s vast IT network for days if not weeks

Varadkar leak inquiry widens as more people may have had access to document

Gardaí investigating the Tánaiste’s leaking of a confidential Government document to a friend have extended their inquiry after establishing that more people may have had access to the document after it was leaked

Marty Whelan interview: ‘I can’t afford to retire, I haven’t a penny to my name’

The Eurovision presenter has no intention of quitting.

Thousands march on Israeli embassy in protest at airstrikes against Palestinians

Thousands of people gathered in Dublin to show their solidarity with Palestinians over the ongoing conflict with Israel.

“It is lovely to work together on something Dominic and I both care about”: Catherine FitzGerald on breathing new life into Glin Castle

As lockdown lifts, she and husband Dominic West the actor are preparing to receive the first guests of the season, writes Emily Hourican

Aer Lingus flight crews are told ‘no US jabs on duty’

Some flight crews availed of the plentiful vaccine supply to get the jab during turnaround time in the US





Indian variant may dash summer travel hopes

The Indian variant of Covid-19 threatens to scupper the Government’s hopes of a return to foreign travel later in the summer

Garda in the clear after ‘abortion pills’ inquiry

A senior garda accused of trying to force a woman he had sex with to take illegal abortion pills has been cleared of any wrongdoing by an internal disciplinary inquiry



