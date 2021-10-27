Today's news headlines: First-time buyers squeezed out of new homes market; value of used cars has risen by over 16pc the past year

First-time buyers are being squeezed out of the market for new homes, with cash-rich purchasers and cuckoo funds snapping up half the available stock.
Your car is worth 16pc more than it was this time last year, a new report reveals. The phenomenal increase is due to a ‘perfect storm’ in the marketplace, experts say.
Gardaí have warned people not to buy fake Covid vaccine certs being advertised online on a number of social media platforms. A clampdown on the sale and advertising of such documents is now planned, senior sources say.
Brendan O’Carroll has paid tribute to a crew member on Mrs Browns Boys after the props master died from Covid-19 and said it was ‘like losing a member of the family.’
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been given three games to save his job as Manchester United manager. Although senior sources insist it is not “absolute” he will be replaced if results continue to deteriorate before the next international break, the 48-year-old knows he is under threat.
Irish companies which asked to participate in a four-day working week pilot scheme on the basis that they could also reduce pay were told they could not take part.
Gardaí were called to an anti-Covid-19 vaccine protest outside RTÉ broadcaster Joe Duffy’s home yesterday afternoon.
Lorry drivers and farmers have reacted strongly to the country’s first carbon budget, saying it could destroy their livelihoods. The budget sets limits on the amount of greenhouse gases the country can emit over the next five, 10 and 15 years.
Wind generation supplied almost 64pc of Ireland’s power needs yesterday, slashing – at least for now – reliance on imported gas and coal.
John Traynor, who died on Sunday in Kent, was part of a troika who changed the face of organised crime in Ireland. Despite the fact he came from a respectable, comfortable background, Traynor had been involved in crime from his early teens, Paul Williams writes.
Crew members on the set of the film Rust used guns with live ammunition for target practice the morning Alec Baldwin accidentally shot dead a cinematographer, it has been reported, as it emerged spent casings were later discovered by detectives.
After the World Cup qualifier between Ireland and Portugal in the Aviva sold out within minutes on Tuesday, secondary sites are now selling them for over three times face value.