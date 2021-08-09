Today's news headlines: Fianna Fáil launch defence of Varadkar, and Covid cases highest in six months

Fianna Fáil mount major defence of Varadkar over Zappone party debacle

Fianna Fáil has launched a major defence of Tánaiste Leo Varadkar in the wake of the controversy over his attendance at Katherine Zappone’s Merrion Hotel party. Taoiseach Micheál Martin issued a statement exonerating the Fine Gael leader for the fiasco that forced the Government to redraft hospitality guidelines to save Mr Varadkar’s political career.

Priests believe communions should be taken out of schools

A group representing priests has said the current model of preparing children for Communions and Confirmations, where the bulk of preparation takes place in school, “is no longer fit for purpose” and “has to change”.

Decision looms over bringing charges against Larry Murphy for Jacob murder

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has sent a Garda file in relation to the murder of teenage trainee school teacher Deirdre Jacob to a specialist barrister for a “second opinion”, the Irish Independent can reveal.

‘Uncertain’ outlook as Covid cases at highest in six months

The country is experiencing a “high level” of Covid-19 with 1,837 new cases confirmed yesterday. There were 208 people in hospital with Covid-19, an increase of 10 from Saturday’s figures, while there are 31 people in intensive care units (ICU), down two compared to Saturday.

Swimmers urged to be cautious of water quality after heavy rainfall

Swimmers and water sports enthusiasts have been urged to be cautious of water quality off Irish beaches because of the torrential rainfall. Local authorities are now conducting daily water sampling off popular Irish strands amid concerns about water quality following the impact of a large volume of rainfall run-off from land.

UN climate report claims timeline to stabilise global warming is tightening

The world’s leading climate scientists will warn this morning that the time left to stabilise global temperature rise is getting increasingly tight. Their findings will be presented by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change after a five-year review of the most recent research from around the world.

Kellie is a marketing dream off the back of her Olympic triumph as six-figures deals set to roll in

Boxing sensation Kellie Harrington has been described as a marketing dream on the back of her Olympic triumph. Brand experts believe the 31-year-old will secure six-figure sponsorship deals due to her gold medal win as well as her endearing personality.

New low-cost, green mortgage on offer for fixing energy rating

Homeowners who switch mortgages to raise funds to improve the energy rating of their house can now end up with lower monthly repayments.