Today's news headlines: Fears Omicron surge ‘only tip of iceberg’ as testing swamped; and Government must prepare Covid vaccine redress plan

Record Covid cases ‘tip of the iceberg’ as testing swamped

Ireland’s record Covid case figures of recent days may only be the “tip of the iceberg” on the true spread of the Omicron variant as the HSE warned of even longer delays for PCR tests.

Record heat, droughts and floods – our weather in 2021

Ireland’s weather in 2021 challenged records and delivered contrasts with localised drought mixed with regional flooding, and a category red storm disrupting one of the calmest stretches in years.

TD concerned over delay in setting up fast-track compensation for those suffering from jab side-effects

The Government must end delays on establishing a fast-track compensation scheme for the small minority of people likely to suffer damage from Covid vaccines, a Fianna Fáil backbencher has said.

British insisted to the Irish government that Gerry Adams was on the IRA army council



A senior British government official insisted to an Irish diplomat that Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams was on the IRA army council.

The Best of the Indo Daily: Tainted Gold - The Michelle Smith Story, Episode 2

Business owners borrowing large sums to cover cost of insurance premiums

Business owners in the hospitality and leisure sectors say they are having to borrow huge money to cover extortionate insurance premiums.

Country set for safest year on roads despite spate of Christmas tragedies

Ireland is on course to record one of the safest years ever on Irish roads with road fatalities down almost 10pc on 2020.

State primary driver in social housing – Micheál Martin

An over-simplistic narrative about the housing market in Ireland has exaggerated the involvement of institutional investors, the Taoiseach has said.

Lost and found – the scooters, lamp shades and teddy bears left on buses

You'd be surprised what people leave behind them on a bus. Small things might fall out of your pockets and you wouldn’t notice, but giant teddy bears, lamp shades, guitars and suitcases are things you would think are surely too big to miss.