Today's news headlines: Fears of new restrictions amid CMO warning; and Covid surge 'will not close our building sites again'

Construction sites will not be closed again, minister vows as targets missed

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has said building sites will not be closed down again as Covid-19 infection rates soar.

Tutu: the smiling priest who became a statesman, fought apartheid and gave black Africa a voice

The Most Reverend Desmond Tutu, who has died aged 90, was the Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town from 1986 to 1996, and before that Bishop of Johannesburg – the first black African to hold both posts.

Fears of new restrictions as CMO advises against mixing of households

There are growing fears that new Covid-19 restrictions will be imposed in the new year after chief medical officer Tony Holohan appealed to people not to meet anyone from other households indoors.

The Best of the Indo Daily: Tainted Gold - The Michelle Smith Story, Episode 1



Croke Park boss calls for rethink on crowd limits, saying outdoor venues ‘inherently safe’

The boss of Croke Park has expressed disappointment at the Government’s sudden limiting of crowds at live events.

Consumers spend up to €200m daily in the sales as demand for online shopping surges

Consumers will spend up to €200m a day in the post-Christmas sales across the country this year, according to Retail Excellence Ireland (REI).

Counting the cost of climate change: €150bn damage bill for 10 disasters

Climate-related disasters have cost countries and communities billions of euro in damage over the past year.

Tina Satchwell missing five years but gardaí plan major appeal in bid to crack case

Gardaí are planning a major appeal for information to mark the fifth anniversary of the disappearance of Tina Satchwell.

Taoiseach wants views of young trans people on age law

The Taoiseach has said young transgender people should be asked for their views on lowering the gender self-identifying age to under 16.

Gardaí on alert as prolific burglary gang expected to hit hard over winter

Ireland’s most prolific burglary gang, who target elderly homeowners across the country, are suspected of using children as young as six to carry out their crimes.

State will aid repair of homes, bridges and roads damaged in floods

Householders and local authorities have been promised Government help in repairing damage caused to homes, bridges and roads in the south east by flooding on Christmas Day.