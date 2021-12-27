Today's news headlines: Fears of new restrictions amid CMO warning; and Covid surge 'will not close our building sites again'

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has said building sites will not be closed down again as Covid-19 infection rates soar.
The Most Reverend Desmond Tutu, who has died aged 90, was the Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town from 1986 to 1996, and before that Bishop of Johannesburg – the first black African to hold both posts.
There are growing fears that new Covid-19 restrictions will be imposed in the new year after chief medical officer Tony Holohan appealed to people not to meet anyone from other households indoors.
The boss of Croke Park has expressed disappointment at the Government’s sudden limiting of crowds at live events.
Consumers will spend up to €200m a day in the post-Christmas sales across the country this year, according to Retail Excellence Ireland (REI).
Climate-related disasters have cost countries and communities billions of euro in damage over the past year.
Gardaí are planning a major appeal for information to mark the fifth anniversary of the disappearance of Tina Satchwell.
The Taoiseach has said young transgender people should be asked for their views on lowering the gender self-identifying age to under 16.
Ireland’s most prolific burglary gang, who target elderly homeowners across the country, are suspected of using children as young as six to carry out their crimes.
Householders and local authorities have been promised Government help in repairing damage caused to homes, bridges and roads in the south east by flooding on Christmas Day.