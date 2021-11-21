Today's news headlines: Exclusive extracts from Charles Haughey's biography on the Terry Keane affair; transplant operation cancelled as Covid crisis swamps ICUs

Charles Haughey and Terry Keane at an art exhibition in 1998. Picture by Joey Cleary

Transplant op cancelled as Covid crisis swamps ICUs

An organ transplant operation at the Mater hospital in Dublin had to be cancelled because of a shortage of ICU beds triggered by the Covid-19 surge.

‘I have the votes’ – Charles Haughey biography reveals how Fianna Fáil maverick seized control

In exclusive extracts from his new biography of one of the most controversial figures in Irish political history, Gary Murphy describes how Charles Haughey dramatically seized power as Fianna Fáil leader in 1979, by seeing off the challenge of the establishment candidate George Colley, after wooing the party’s backbenchers

Charles Haughey and Terry Keane: The end of the affair

For a long time Charles Haughey resisted the urgings of those in his inner circle that he should finish a secret relationship with the former Sunday Independent columnist Terry Keane. ‘I simply could not do it,’ he said of ending their 27-year affair

Vicky Phelan: ‘Four weeks to Christmas and I think I’ll make it’

'After my hair fell out, I decided to get a wig for ‘going out’. I went for a short blonde bob with a fringe, which I could never have because of my cow’s lick. I knew it wasn’t going to be ready on time for The Late Late Show.'

'The health system is collapsing. The numbers are only going in one direction: up'

Professor John Ryan spoke to the Sunday Independent last week (on a day when 4,570 new cases were announced, with 617 in hospital and 117 in ICU), and it was clear St Vincent’s was already beginning to feel the pressure.

Quinn loyalists set up firm to take over his old businesses

Sean Quinn’s supporters have set up a company with the explicit objective of taking control of the businesses founded by the former billionaire on the Cavan-Fermanagh border.

Ex-trustees of defunct charity attack regulator’s ‘inaction’

The former trustees of a homeless charity have criticised the Charities Regulator for its “lack of action” or support after sex assault allegations against the charitable organisation’s chief executive sparked scandal.

30,000 people sign Justice for Ian Bailey petition organised by ‘wife of ghost pirate’

A woman who previously claimed to have married the ghost of a pirate has sent a petition with almost 30,000 signatures seeking ‘Justice for Ian Bailey’ to the Garda Commissioner.

Anyone with Covid-19 symptoms should not take an antigen test but book a PCR – Tony Holohan

NPHET chief Tony Holohan has warned that anyone with Covid-19 symptoms should not take an antigen test but instead book a PCR test online.