Today's news headlines: EU crack down on large cash payments, a fourth Olympic medal for Ireland and masks 'will be needed well beyond Christmas'

EU money laundering ban on cash deals over €10,000

Cash payments over €10,000 for transactions such as car purchases, home improvements or funeral bills will be banned under EU rules expected to come into force within three years. The EU legislation is being considered in an attempt to clamp down on cross-border money laundering on a wider European basis.

Kellie Harrington guaranteed Olympic bronze medal

Kellie Harrington has won Ireland’s fourth medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Another bishop to defy communion ban as split within Church deepens

The Catholic Bishop of Raphoe has become the latest church leader to defy the Government’s ban on communions and confirmations and is set to recommence these sacraments in his diocese from the middle of this month.

Restaurants and pubs demand return to usual opening hours

Pub and restaurant owners are demanding the lifting of the 11.30pm curfew and a return to normal trading hours by next month.

Masks 'will be needed well beyond Christmas'

Irish people should continue to wear face coverings even after the worst of Covid is over, a leading expert has said.

Second-hand cars are worth more now due to shortage of supply

Your second-hand car could be worth 40pc more than you would normally get for it, a major new report reveals. Soaring prices in the face of intense demand and a shortage of vehicles on the market mean many cars have increased rather than decreased in price as would normally be the case.

Farmers hit with liability for dying roadside trees

Farmers are facing huge bills as State bodies heap responsibility on landowners to deal with the impending road safety issues caused by ash tree dieback disease.

€560,000 worth of cannabis seized in grow house raid

Gardaí have seized €560,000 worth of cannabis from an illegal grow house in Co Meath. Officers attached to the Navan Garda station and assisted by a number of local members carried out a search operation at a property in Kilmainhamwood, Co Meath.

InFocus Podcast

Charity scandals - 'I was absolutely devastated that somebody I trusted completely could do this'

Victorian mansion in Co Laois on sale for just €150,000 – but there’s a catch

An elegant Victorian mansion in Co Laois is on the market for just €150,000 – but there’s a catch. The buyer will have to invest in completely restoring the building, which the agent handling the sale describes as “in very poor condition”.