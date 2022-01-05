Today's news headlines: End in sight on restrictions for ‘boosted’ close contacts, and schools to open as planned but online classes not ruled out

Here are the top stories of the morning on Independent.ie
The end is in sight for restrictive close contact rules for people who have had booster vaccines after the Government leaders instructed the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) to review the measures.
Antigen tests are being advertised for up to €20 a kit on buy-and-sell websites – as many supermarkets and chemists remain sold out after a surge in sales over the Christmas period.
While schools are returning, staffing challenges may mean some classes will have to revert to online teaching from time to time.
The family of Alanna Quinn Idris, the 17-year-old girl who could lose the sight in one eye after a vicious attack last week, has said they no longer feel safe in Ballyfermot and are anxious to move out.
A symbol of our changing seasons is now a sign of our changing climate – swallows are staying for winter.
Deliveries of Seville oranges, coconut milk, dairy products, meat and baked goods could be held up as factories, shops and restaurants try to plug staff shortages.
Prince Andrew is “not entitled” to bring up in court a settlement deal agreed between Jeffrey Epstein and his accuser, a judge suggested yesterday.