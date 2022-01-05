Today's news headlines: End in sight on restrictions for ‘boosted’ close contacts, and schools to open as planned but online classes not ruled out

Restrictive measures to be eased as Government follows lead of US model. Stock image

End in sight for rules on ‘boosted’ close contacts

The end is in sight for restrictive close contact rules for people who have had booster vaccines after the Government leaders instructed the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) to review the measures.

€20 for a single antigen test on resale websites as shops and chemists sell out of kits

Antigen tests are being advertised for up to €20 a kit on buy-and-sell websites – as many supermarkets and chemists remain sold out after a surge in sales over the Christmas period.

Schools to open as planned but online classes not ruled out

While schools are returning, staffing challenges may mean some classes will have to revert to online teaching from time to time.

Family of teen assault victim seek new home as they don’t feel safe

The family of Alanna Quinn Idris, the 17-year-old girl who could lose the sight in one eye after a vicious attack last week, has said they no longer feel safe in Ballyfermot and are anxious to move out.

The Best of the Indo Daily: Paul Williams on how John Gilligan and John Traynor changed gangland

Out of Africa: abnormally mild winter keeps swallows at home as climate change takes effect

A symbol of our changing seasons is now a sign of our changing climate – swallows are staying for winter.

Delivery of food and other essentials at risk due to haulier Covid absences

Deliveries of Seville oranges, coconut milk, dairy products, meat and baked goods could be held up as factories, shops and restaurants try to plug staff shortages.

Judge indicates attempt by Prince Andrew to use Jeffrey Epstein payoff deal to halt case won’t work

Prince Andrew is “not entitled” to bring up in court a settlement deal agreed between Jeffrey Epstein and his accuser, a judge suggested yesterday.