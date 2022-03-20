Today's news headlines: Dublin builder leaves €71m fortune; and inside the monastery at the heart of Ukraine's resistance

Women pray in the church basement as an air-raid siren sounds outside. Photo by David Conachy

Here are all the main headlines of the morning from Independent.ie

'Political leaders, don't be afraid of Putin, we are not afraid' - inside the monastery at the heart of Ukraine's resistance

In a Redemptorist sanctuary just 20km from the Polish border, men, women and children gather to work and shelter, each playing a part in Ukraine’s spirited resistance.

Woman (30s) dies in hospital after being shot in the chest in Dublin

A woman has died in hospital after receiving gunshot wounds to the chest in an incident in Finglas, North Dublin.

The Left Wing Live: Sinéad Kissane hosts our Six Nations post-match analysis

Dublin builder Joe Cosgrave leaves €71m fortune

The late homebuilder and developer Joe Cosgrave left a fortune worth more than €71m gross, but reduced to a net value of more than €16m, according to documents lodged in the Probate Office in Dublin last week.

The ice cream man from Ashbourne who is poised for battle

Pawel, an ice cream seller from Ashbourne, Co Meath, is the soldier tasked with leading volunteers across the Polish border at Medyka to Ukraine. A Polish native, he left behind his wife and two children, aged seven and 14, and his business in Co Meath, to sign up to Ukraine’s so-called international legion two weeks ago.

Micheál Martin does not expect Tony Holohan to be called in Covid probe

Taoiseach Micheál Martin does not expect HSE chief Paul Reid or chief medical officer Tony Holohan to be called as witnesses during a Covid inquiry.

‘HSE didn’t protect me from sex abuse by my father’

A legal action by rape survivor and campaigner Fiona Doyle against the HSE for what she alleges was its failure to protect her from her paedophile father is “finally making progress”, she said. Click here to read the full story.

HSE gave €140m in four years to consultant firms

The HSE spent almost €45m last year on professional services provided by major consulting firms, and has spent just under €140m with them over the past four years, according to figures seen by the Sunday Independent.

TD and senator aides earn less than living wage



Secretarial assistants get €24,324 a year — a rate set for the role in a ‘bygone era’. Now they are pushing for change.

‘We just wanted to help out in any way we could’ – Longford family on way back from delivering aid for Ukrainians

A father and daughter from Longford were arriving home this weekend after travelling across Europe to deliver a massive truckload of humanitarian aid to Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion.

Signs of real economic boost as capital has busiest St Patrick’s Day in five years

The Irish economy is showing the first signs of a boom in business this weekend as the capital records the biggest crowd for a St Patrick’s Day in five years.

Hospital staff feeling the strain as St Vincent’s has ‘never been busier’

Consultants are worried about the pressure hospitals are coming under because of mounting Covid-19 cases.

Click here to read the full story.











