Today's news headlines: Donnelly says church stance on communions putting lives at risk and gardaí prepare for release of gangland killer

‘Stick with health measures’ – Stephen Donnelly warns Catholic bishops against a restart of communions and confirmations

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has issued a blunt warning to Catholic bishops, urging them not to resume confirmation and first communion ceremonies. “When you’re dealing with a deadly virus, ultimately what you’re doing is putting people’s lives at risk,” the Health Minister said.

Gardaí prepare for release of gangland killer Brian Rattigan

A major garda plan will be put in place tomorrow as notorious gangland killer Brian Rattigan is due to be released from Portlaoise Prison after spending more than 18 years behind bars.

Vaccine to be offered to 12 to 15-year-olds ‘within days’ of registration

The Covid-19 vaccine will be offered to 12 to 15-year-olds “within days” of registration opening. Damien McCallion, HSE lead for the vaccination programme, said it was hoped to open up the registration process within the next two weeks.

No repeat of 2016 as public celebrations for triumphant rowers on hold over Covid fears

Health chiefs and gardaí have raised major concerns over the implications of any repeat of the 2016 Olympic celebrations as the triumphant Irish rowers returned home from the Tokyo Games. The concerns are expected to rule out any public street parade through Skibbereen over the coming days to allow Paul O’Donovan, Fintan McCarthy and Emily Hegarty display the gold and bronze medals they won last week.

Callous murder of widow shocked the elderly across Ireland

The vile murder of widow Rose Hanrahan (78) continues to cast a long shadow not only over Limerick, but other Irish cities and towns. Brutally killed in her own Thomondgate home during a bungled burglary on December 15, 2017, the murder shocked the elderly across Ireland and left many families worried about the safety of their relatives.

‘There’ll be blood on the streets’ – warning over plans for tougher one-off housing rules

Families looking to build their own homes in the countryside face further months of uncertainty as new rural housing guidelines will not be published until November at the earliest. Councils are currently revising their county development plans, but the Department of Housing says it cannot give guidance on how they should allow for the new guidelines.

Calls for exclusion zones to keep drug injecting centres away from schools

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is facing pressure to introduce exclusion zones – similar to those for fast food restaurants and alcohol advertising – so medically supervised heroin injection centres cannot be located near schools.

Schools to be issued with C02 monitors at cost of €4m

Experts say there should be new capital building projects for better ventilation and social distancing in schools, as €4m of C02 monitors arrive in classrooms this month. It comes amid concerns about potential outbreaks of Covid-19 when children return to school as the Delta variant is more transmissible.

More dioceses urged to hold communions

A well-known Dublin parish priest has called on the country’s Catholic bishops to follow the lead of Bishop Kevin Doran and permit communions and confirmations to go ahead in their dioceses this month. Fr Joe McDonald said he had run out of patience with the Government over its indefinite postponement of the sacraments and its treatment of the Church.