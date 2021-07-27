‘Magical thinking’ – doctors dismiss suggestion Covid hospital figures are inflated

Health sources have said it is “magical thinking ” to suggest that figures for the number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals are being artificially inflated. Ministers will today be briefed on figures from around the country on patients who have been admitted to hospital for reasons other than Covid, but who have also tested positive for the virus.

Fair Deal nursing home residents to keep rental income from their houses

Income raised from family homes being rented while their owner is in nursing home care will be exempt from contributions to the State’s Fair Deal scheme under soon to be revealed plans.

Mona McSharry finishes 8th in 100m breaststroke final at Tokyo Olympics

Never had eighth place felt like such a victory, the 1:06.94 clocked by Mona McSharry in this morning’s Olympic 100m breaststroke final almost immaterial when pitched against the achievement of being there, mixing it with the world’s best, at the age of 20.

Attempt to claw back Console charity assets were stalled after founder’s death

Efforts to recover funds allegedly misappropriated by the disgraced late founder of suicide counselling charity Console stalled following his death, the Irish Independent has learned.

Wet week lies ahead with forecasts of thundery rain

Washout weather is expected for the week, but sunny spells will appear in parts of the country today as a Met Éireann advisory for thunderstorms continues. The advisory said a cold front passing across the country will bring widespread heavy, and possibly thundery, showers.

‘Our insurance costs are crippling us’ – businesses seek help over big bills

High insurance premiums are threatening the future of businesses in the leisure, hospitality and childcare sectors despite promises from Government that it will tackle the issue.

RTÉ News boss apologises for broadcaster not linking recent extreme weather events to climate change

The managing director of RTÉ News has apologised that the national broadcaster did not link the recent extreme weather to climate change. Following criticism over the lack of coverage on the climate crisis as Ireland basked in a rare heatwave where temperatures reached 30C, Jon Williams took to Twitter this evening to apologise.

Numbers at weddings could increase to 100 under new proposals

Up to 100 people will be permitted to attend weddings under proposals to be considered by Cabinet. There were concerns plans to ease restrictions on weddings would have to be delayed due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases caused by the Delta variant.

Lack of new houses limits mortgage drawdowns as lending on second hand homes hits post-2008 high

The banking industry is blaming a lack of supply of new residential property for a shift in mortgage drawdowns away from new builds and towards second-hand homes. Figures from the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland (BPFI) show that loan drawdowns for second-hand properties grew much faster in the second quarter than those for new properties.