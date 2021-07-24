Today's news headlines: Delta gamble as children to dine indoors with adults, and over half of new homes to be hit with tax reform in Leinster

Massive gamble to allow unvaccinated children dine indoors with adults

The Government is set to take a major gamble by allowing adults and unvaccinated children dine together indoors in a major easing of Covid-19 restrictions. The move comes despite chief medical officer Tony Holohan warning against allowing children dine indoors.

More than half of new homes to be hit with tax reform in Leinster

Dublin and the commuter-belt counties will account for more than a half of new homes that will be hit with property tax bills for the first time next year, the Irish Independent can reveal.

Jab may not work as well on people with health conditions

People with medical conditions whose immune system is weakened, such as cancer patients undergoing treatments, have been told Covid-19 vaccines may not work as well on them.

Holidaymakers to Europe are told to avoid ‘three Cs’ – settings that are ‘Closed, Confined or Crowded’

People from Ireland travelling abroad have been advised to avoid the “three Cs” as the highly infectious Delta variant spreads quickly across Europe. Updated advice yesterday on the week Ireland reopened travel to the EU said that “more than the travel itself, it is the place that matters”.

‘It is far from over,’ says the prosecutor handling Rio tickets case against Pat Hickey

The Brazilian prosecutor handling the case against former Olympic Council of Ireland president Pat Hickey has accused lawyers defending the case of trying to delay the trial. Mr Hickey is facing charges relating to an alleged ticket touting scheme, uncovered during the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Cavan community pays tribute to ‘popular’ footballer (15), who was rescued from water

Tributes have been paid to a “popular and talented” Cavan teenager who has died after swimming in Lough Sheelin. Killian Casey (15) was taken from the water shortly before 3pm on Tuesday and rushed to Temple Street Children’s Hospital where he died on Thursday night.

Diarmuid Gavin: ‘Every year I’d win a medal at the RDS and people would think, now he’ll get his life together, but all I was doing was bouncing cheques and crashing the van’

As he prepares to host a quirky new gardening festival with his lockdown sidekick Paul Clancy, Diarmuid Gavin opens up about overcoming the shyness of his youth, gardening as a symbol of inequality and how the death of his father taught him to stop caring about what people thought.

Ryan Giggs ‘kicked ex-girlfriend and threw her naked from hotel room’, court hears

Former Manchester United and Wales footballer Ryan Giggs allegedly kicked his ex-girlfriend in the back and threw her naked out of their hotel bedroom, a court has heard.



