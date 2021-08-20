Today's news headlines: Covid restrictions to stay until New Year, ‘inspirational’ coach one of two men killed in road crash

Here are today's top headlines on Independent.ie.

Covid restrictions to stay until New Year

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has warned some Covid-19 restrictions will remain in place well into the new year, but says Ireland is moving into a “new era” of the pandemic.

Miriam O'Callaghan: ‘I feel lucky when I look at my son – I was terrified we had lost him’

Presenter Miriam O’Callaghan recalls the traumatic pregnancy with her youngest child after being kept in a hospital for almost five months.

Leading university plans return of full-sized lectures

University College Dublin (UCD) is returning to full-size lectures of up to 500 students when it reopens next month. Students will have to wear masks at lectures, but they will not be subject to a minimum social distance.

A tale of blood, bandages and green beer as counties show their colours

The all-Munster All-Ireland hurling clash of Limerick and Cork has whetted the appetite of sports fans, with the province a sea of green, red and white ahead of Sunday’s Croke Park showdown.

‘It’s just impossible to find anywhere to live’ – college students forced to commute

High rental prices and a severe shortage of available accommodation is seeing more students opting to commute to their universities from next month.

Varadkar apologised to Martin over his attendance at Merrion Hotel party

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar attended the controversial Merrion Hotel party in “good faith”, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

Teenagers slower to come forward for vaccine as parents ‘weigh up the facts’

Teenagers are slower to come forward for a Covid-19 vaccine than older age groups, with nearly one in three 16 to 17-year-olds yet to register for a jab.

US-UK relations at lowest ebb since ‘Clinton gave Adams visa’

Joe Biden's handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan threatens to plunge UK-US political relations to their lowest point in 27 years, former UK ambassadors to Washington have said.

‘Inspirational’ football coach one of two men killed in road crash

Tributes have been paid to a football coach who was one of two people who died in a three-car collision in Co Meath yesterday.