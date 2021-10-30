Today's news headlines: Cost of living soars; Paul Williams recalls his sinister meetings with ‘The Coach’ John Traynor

Here are the top news stories of the morning.
An Irish Independent price survey this week found one fuel station charging as much as 172.9c for petrol and 164.9c for diesel.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin said yesterday he expects a decision on approval for the Pfizer vaccine by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in the coming weeks.
Paul Williams recalls his often sinister meetings with ‘The Coach’ John Traynor, that spanned a lengthy criminal career.
A married couple have been convicted of the neglect and cruelty of their daughter who has been left dependent on carers for the rest of her life after suffering catastrophic brain damage.
‘I think people like looking at violence on TV and movies. It’s living vicariously,' said Gillen.
A building firm caught up in the mica scandal has been instructed to shut down one of its plants following an investigation into planning issues, the Irish Independent has learned.
Katie Higgins (29) came fourth in the UAE’s first licensed female camel championship race at Al Marmoom Racetrack in Dubai last week – the first of a flat-race series that will continue until next April.
The colourful developer talks to John Meagher about a ‘lack of respect’ from the operators of the places he put on the map.