Today's news headlines: Cost of living soars; Paul Williams recalls his sinister meetings with ‘The Coach’ John Traynor

Here are the top news stories of the morning.

Price squeeze at pumps as our cost of living soars

An Irish Independent price survey this week found one fuel station charging as much as 172.9c for petrol and 164.9c for diesel.

Over-5s could get Covid jabs within a month once approved given

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said yesterday he expects a decision on approval for the Pfizer vaccine by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in the coming weeks.

John Traynor seemed hassled after the Guerin murder – it was clear that he was terrified of Gilligan

Paul Williams recalls his often sinister meetings with ‘The Coach’ John Traynor, that spanned a lengthy criminal career.

Parents’ cruelty left child with brain damage, court rules

A married couple have been convicted of the neglect and cruelty of their daughter who has been left dependent on carers for the rest of her life after suffering catastrophic brain damage.

Aidan Gillen interview on playing crime boss Frank Kinsella, avoiding social media and not having a master plan

‘I think people like looking at violence on TV and movies. It’s living vicariously,' said Gillen.

Firm caught up in mica controversy ordered to shut plant

A building firm caught up in the mica scandal has been instructed to shut down one of its plants following an investigation into planning issues, the Irish Independent has learned.

Katie becomes first Irish jockey to finish the Sand National – on a racing camel in the Dubai desert

Katie Higgins (29) came fourth in the UAE’s first licensed female camel championship race at Al Marmoom Racetrack in Dubai last week – the first of a flat-race series that will continue until next April.

Harry Crosbie interview

The colourful developer talks to John Meagher about a ‘lack of respect’ from the operators of the places he put on the map.

Greta Thunberg mobbed by climate change protesters in London