Today's news headlines: Cost of living crisis now public's biggest concern; Golfgate decision 'wrong,' says poll

Electricity price increases mean many households face paying an extra €500 this year. Photo: Stock image

Cost-of-living rise overtakes housing crisis as main worry

The cost of living has soared to become the public’s number one concern for the Government, according to the latest Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks opinion poll. A fortnight after most Covid-19 restrictions were lifted, a clear majority say the cost of living (56pc), up 28 points in a month, and housing (55pc), up 11 points, are now the two most important issues facing the Government.

Golfgate: Court of public opinion clear on its own verdict

A majority of the public disagree with the decision of Judge Mary Fahy to acquit all four defendants in the ‘Golfgate’ trial last week.

HSE escalates review into rape of resident in nursing home by carer

A Health Service Executive review of the rape of a nursing home resident by a healthcare worker has been escalated to the National Independent Review Panel.

State grant to cover 80pc of home insulation costs

Households will be able to apply for a new retrofitting grant that covers 80pc of the cost of insulating their homes within weeks in a move that could save €400 on annual heating bills, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

Fianna Fáil meeting notes allegedly leaked to Sinn Féin

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has been informed of allegations that details of a meeting of Fianna Fáil’s internal Northern Ireland committee were leaked to Sinn Féin.

House prices up €30k as buyers, sellers struggle

House prices increased by almost €30,000 on average last year, according to new figures underlining the worsening effects of supply constraints on the property market.

Parents don’t know if their children harmed at CAMHS

The HSE has kept parents in the dark over the identity of the children who suffered significant harm while patients at South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAHMS), the Sunday Independent can reveal.

Man in court in relation to alleged ‘air rage’ incident on Ryanair flight

A 25-year old man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court in connection with an alleged ‘air rage’ type incident on board a Ryanair flight.