Today's news headlines: Christmas plans at risk after new travel curbs, and mystery over Epstein’s flights into Ireland

Tens of thousands of people planning to travel to Ireland over the coming weeks will have to ensure they have a negative Covid-19 test before they arrive, even if they are vaccinated.
A national database of unidentified human remains is being created in a bid to help identify missing people.
Sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was on his private jet as it flew in and out of Dublin, Waterford, Shannon and Belfast over the course of more than a decade, the Irish Independent can reveal for the first time.
A proposed new modern mental health law – the first in two decades – continues to allow for children under 18 to be admitted to adult psychiatric facilities, an Oireachtas committee was told yesterday.
A young Dublin man has completed an amazing 30 marathons in 30 days and raised more than €26,000 along the way as part of his Movember charity efforts.
A woman who was raped as a child has spoken about the long-lasting impact of her ordeal, which left her suffering from panic attacks and impacted on her career.
Airbnb’s Irish arm saw its revenue plunge to just under $1.8bn (€1.6bn) last year from $2.9bn in 2019 as Covid hit its business.
Despite the drive to electric and greener cars latest figures show there has been a sharp increase in the CO2 emissions levels of new vehicles bought this year.
TV presenter Laura Whitmore has become the face of Irish alcohol brand, the Muff Liquor Company.