Today's news headlines: Christmas plans at risk after new travel curbs, and mystery over Epstein’s flights into Ireland

Passengers arrive at Heathrow Airport in London as travel restrictions return because of the new variant of coronavirus (Frank Augstein/AP)

Christmas plans at risk after new travel curbs

Tens of thousands of people planning to travel to Ireland over the coming weeks will have to ensure they have a negative Covid-19 test before they arrive, even if they are vaccinated.

New database of unidentified bodies aims to provide missing people link

A national database of unidentified human remains is being created in a bid to help identify missing people.

The Indo Daily: Sex scandals and the socialite – who is Ghislaine Maxwell?

Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet ‘Lolita Express’ made several Irish stops over a decade

Sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was on his private jet as it flew in and out of Dublin, Waterford, Shannon and Belfast over the course of more than a decade, the Irish Independent can reveal for the first time.

Health law still allows children to be placed in adult psychiatric wards

A proposed new modern mental health law – the first in two decades – continues to allow for children under 18 to be admitted to adult psychiatric facilities, an Oireachtas committee was told yesterday.

Man runs 30 marathons over 30 days for Movember fundraising

A young Dublin man has completed an amazing 30 marathons in 30 days and raised more than €26,000 along the way as part of his Movember charity efforts.

Child rape victim speaks of long term impact of abuse as perpetrator is imprisoned for ten years

A woman who was raped as a child has spoken about the long-lasting impact of her ordeal, which left her suffering from panic attacks and impacted on her career.

Airbnb’s Irish arm posts $3bn loss after 2020 impairment

Airbnb’s Irish arm saw its revenue plunge to just under $1.8bn (€1.6bn) last year from $2.9bn in 2019 as Covid hit its business.

Cheaper new cars to blame for big rise in emissions, report finds

Despite the drive to electric and greener cars latest figures show there has been a sharp increase in the CO2 emissions levels of new vehicles bought this year.

Laura Whitmore invests in Muff Liquor Company

TV presenter Laura Whitmore has become the face of Irish alcohol brand, the Muff Liquor Company.