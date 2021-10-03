Today's news headlines: Childcare burden to be eased by Budget; and ex-garda in Hutch link probe

Childcare burden to be eased in Budget

Increases in childcare subsidies, the State pension and other welfare payments, including the fuel allowance, are all on the table ahead of the announcement of the Budget on Tuesday week.

Former garda held over alleged links to the Hutch mob

A large consignment of drugs and cash was uncovered at a property linked to a retired senior garda, who remains in custody this weekend under suspicion of working for the Hutch organised crime gang.

Donohoe torpedoes O’Brien’s tax relief for downsizers plan

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe shot down an attempt by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien to introduce tax breaks designed to free up the supply of homes, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

Taoiseach faces grilling over AG’s controversial work schedule

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will be questioned in the Dáil this week over revelations that the Attorney General continued private professional work on top of his role as the State’s top legal adviser.

Winter of discontent will run into 2022 and beyond

Experts advise shopping early for Christmas and don’t delay in ordering your home heating oil

Flynn family ‘backs his successor on Dublin City Council’

An independent councillor who advocates for victims of sexual abuse is backing the candidate nominated to take the place of the late homeless campaigner, Anthony Flynn, on Dublin City Council.

PTSB to create 300 new jobs this year

Irish bank Permanent TSB is on track to create up to 300 new jobs before the end of the year, as it looks to enable growth in areas such as digital.

Ireland's largest mural as seen by drone dominates skyline of Dundalk