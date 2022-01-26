Here are the top stories from across Independent.ie.
Ireland's economy will boom for the next three years as we emerge from the pandemic, the Central Bank has predicted.
Concerns about the prescribing practices of a junior doctor were known within a child mental health service long before the issue was highlighted by a whistleblower, it has been claimed.
An 18-month-old baby boy has died after he was struck by a car in the driveway of his home in Skibbereen in West Cork on Tuesday afternoon.
Murray, 65, who played Mickey Pearce in the classic BBC sitcom, is endorsing a government advert urging people to get unexplained discomfort checked out, after an ultrasound gave him a “fighting chance”.
Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) adjudicator, Catherine Byrne, ordered Econocom Digital Finance Ltd to pay Ray Walsh €120,000 for his unfair dismissal by way of redundancy in July 2020.
An antiviral drug for Covid-19 that promises to reduce the risk of hospitalisation is expected to be authorised by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) this week.
The biggest political scandals often turn out to be slow burners, starting off with a whiff of smoke and smouldering for weeks before crackling into flame.
The Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) estimates electricity and gas bills will increase by €500 in the coming 12 months following major hikes in costs last year. However, this may be at the lower end of the scale, with companies such as price comparison website Bonkers.ie suggesting energy costs could rise by as much as €1,300.