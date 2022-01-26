Here are the top stories from across Independent.ie.

The boom is back: economy to grow strongly for years, says Central Bank

Ireland's economy will boom for the next three years as we emerge from the pandemic, the Central Bank has predicted.

Concerns about doctor’s prescribing ‘known long before whistle blown’

Concerns about the prescribing practices of a junior doctor were known within a child mental health service long before the issue was highlighted by a whistleblower, it has been claimed.





The Indo Daily: Explainer – The Russia-Ukraine crisis and why it matters

Toddler dies after being struck by car in driveway of his home

An 18-month-old baby boy has died after he was struck by a car in the driveway of his home in Skibbereen in West Cork on Tuesday afternoon.

Only Fools and Horses star Patrick Murray reveals cancer diagnosis

Murray, 65, who played Mickey Pearce in the classic BBC sitcom, is endorsing a government advert urging people to get unexplained discomfort checked out, after an ultrasound gave him a “fighting chance”.

€120,000 for employee fired during remote Teams meeting

Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) adjudicator, Catherine Byrne, ordered Econocom Digital Finance Ltd to pay Ray Walsh €120,000 for his unfair dismissal by way of redundancy in July 2020.

Antiviral drug on the way, along with more treatments and vaccines

An antiviral drug for Covid-19 that promises to reduce the risk of hospitalisation is expected to be authorised by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) this week.

How the Partygate evidence finally became impossible for the Met Police to ignore

The biggest political scandals often turn out to be slow burners, starting off with a whiff of smoke and smouldering for weeks before crackling into flame.

Government’s energy credit will cover only 20pc of hikes at best as cost of living surges

The Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) estimates electricity and gas bills will increase by €500 in the coming 12 months following major hikes in costs last year. However, this may be at the lower end of the scale, with companies such as price comparison website Bonkers.ie suggesting energy costs could rise by as much as €1,300.