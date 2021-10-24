Today's news headlines: Cabinet warned over winter power blackouts; Ireland braces for another Covid wave as in-fighting and errors revealed

Electricity blackouts in family homes cannot be ruled out over the winter months due to significant supply issues facing the energy sector, ministers have been warned.
The Government is determined to “hold our nerve” this weekend as the country braces for Covid-19 infection rates to hit levels not seen since the life-and-death crisis last January.
Garda management are taking legal advice over a report for the HSE that reveals 18 residents in a Donegal care home were sexually abused by another resident over a 13-year period.
Men and women behind romance fraud scams are using sophisticated manipulation and well-rehearsed scripts to convince people to part with their money, according to Detective Inspector Mel Smyth of the GNEC.
Scientists at the National Virus Reference Laboratory in Dublin first came upon the new subvariant of the Covid-19 virus in June. It was another mutation, descended from the highly infectious Delta variant that soared to dominance over the summer. According to the organisation’s director, Cillian De Gascun, there was nothing else remarkable about it.
Children aged 12 and older are to take part in antigen test pilot schemes for the first time, according to the Department of Education.
Colleges have been warned against using non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) to silence victims of sexual harassment and bullying.
The search for Deidre Jacob in woods in Kildare has led to an unexpected archaeological discovery. A specialist garda and forensic team began a search of the wooded site two weeks ago after a witness reported seeing unusual activity there on the day Deirdre disappeared in July 1998.