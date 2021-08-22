Today's news headlines: Cabinet unhappy as delay in reopening on cards; and unvaccinated agency nurses dropped by HSE

Read the top 10stories on Independent.ie this morning...

Frustration in Cabinet as Nphet drags its heels on reopening

Frustrated Cabinet ministers have ramped up pressure on the National Public Health Emergency Team to green-light the easing of the remaining Covid-19 restrictions. At a Cabinet meeting on Covid-19 last week, ministers demanded to know why the “finishing line keeps moving” regarding the number of people needed to be vaccinated before society can return to normal.

First-time buyers in line for grants on fixer-uppers

First-time buyers could be awarded grants to renovate some of the 180,000 vacant and derelict sites around the country. The Department of Housing is drawing up the ambitious plans to help ease the shortage of housing.

Gardaí and banks on 'high-alert' for illicit funds for cash-starved Taliban

Gardaí and Irish financial institutions will be joining an international effort to monitor flows of cash into Afghanistan following the takeover by the Taliban. Police sources said banks will be on “high alert” for the movement of money in and out of the country as the hardline Islamist group tries to shore up the country’s finances as international funds are cut off.

Driver who wiped out family of three was before courts on dangerous driving charges

A motorist whose car hit an oncoming vehicle, killing a couple and their infant child, had serious mental health issues and was before the courts for dangerous driving incidents.

Unvaccinated agency nurses dropped by HSE

Agency nurses who are unvaccinated have been told they can no longer work for public hospitals or the Health Service Executive, according to a leaked email.

Women 'too scared to use trains, trams'

Passengers are to be surveyed on their experiences of public transport after dark amid fears some women are afraid to travel on services.

Legal battles add €12k to house prices

Judicial reviews of housing schemes add at least €8,000 to €12,000 to the cost of new homes, the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI) has warned the Government.

Anti-vax academic Dolores Cahill gave invalid address to police

UCD professor Dolores Cahill provided an invalid Dublin address to British police, who are now seeking her arrest to answer charges over attending an illegal anti-lockdown rally in Trafalgar Square last year.

Trade unions raise fears of a bus strike over loss of routes

Dublin Bus trade unions raised the spectre of bus strikes in a letter sent last Thursday to Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Siptu and the National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) warned the Taoiseach there was “an inevitable threat to public transport services” because of a lack of engagement over plans to tender bus routes to private operators.

Mother and baby campaigners will seek answers over Tuam exhumation

The Tuam Babies Family Group will meet Children’s Minister Roderic O'Gorman on August 30 to “demand answers” about when the exhumation of the children’s mass grave at the former Bon Secours Mother and Baby Home will begin.