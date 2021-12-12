Today's news headlines: Cabinet secretly briefed on massive job losses; Report reveals PSNI refused to pay overtime to help search for Noah Donohoe

Here are today's top stories on Independent.ie.

Cabinet secretly briefed on massive job losses

The Cabinet was secretly warned earlier this month that tens of thousands of jobs could be lost and thousands of businesses could go to the wall when the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) ends next April.

Refusal to pay overtime ‘may have hindered police search for Noah’

An internal PSNI review into the disappearance and death last year of Noah Donohoe has revealed police chiefs had refused to pay overtime to the officers assigned to the search operation

Gardaí laud community’s help in Hutch-Kinahan feud

A senior investigator has praised the communities of Dublin’s north inner city for helping gardaí get a handle on the “tinderbox” Hutch-Kinahan feud.

Ireland rugby star Peter O’Mahony says sorry for slating U15 team in video

Ireland rugby star Peter O’Mahony has made a video apologising to an under-15 rugby team and their parents for his choice of words in a brief pep talk to a rival team.

Dermot Desmond’s Dublin mansion has risen from ashes of Celtic Tiger emblem

For over a decade it was the most mysterious and infamous house in Dublin, haunted by the ghost of the Celtic Tiger. Now a vast new mansion has risen, Phoenix-like, from the ashes of Walford, 24 Shrewsbury Road.

Union fears plan for new garda powers will be viewed as racist

The largest garda union has hit back at a Policing Authority recommendation that officers should be required to record the ethnicity, age and gender of people who are stopped and searched.

Missy, Nicholas and Erica set to shine on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Former professional cyclist Nicholas Roche will join the new season of Dancing with the Stars on RTÉ in January.

Senator and supermarket tycoon Feargal Quinn leaves €36m in will

Supermarket tycoon and member of Seanad Éireann, Feargal Quinn, has left more than €36m in his will, according to documents lodged in the Probate Office last week.

‘Toxic positivity’ about never-ending Covid-19 is wearing us out - therapist

An abundance of “toxic positivity” about the eradication of Covid-19 has led to an unrealistic expectation about a return to normal life and is having a serious knock-on effect on our collective mental health, a leading psychotherapist has warned.

Controversial councillor is a bully, claim colleagues

Frank McBrearty Jnr is reported to Sipo over ‘abusive’ comments sent to politicians and mica campaigners.



