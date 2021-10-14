Today's news headlines: Cabinet jitters over easing of restrictions as Covid cases surge; rural motorists fume at city-centric carbon tax

Here are the top stories from Independent.ie this morning.

Restrictions may stay in place after sharp rise in Covid cases

The Government is bracing for a delay in removing remaining Covid-19 restrictions after a sudden change in the behaviour of the virus has caused alarm among public health officials.

‘It would be fine if I lived in a city’: Some motorists are feeling penalised by the carbon tax

Those living in rural Ireland do not have a choice when it comes to driving a diesel or petrol car, a motorist has said. Suzanne Keane lives in rural Kerry with her husband and two young children. The family have two diesel cars.

Moya Doherty defends RTÉ amid claims Larry Bass felt unwanted as board member

RTÉ chairperson Moya Doherty has defended the broadcaster amid claims television producer Larry Bass felt unwanted on its board.

Settlements in more than 100 civil actions over child molester surgeon Michael Shine

Settlements have been made in civil actions taken by more than 100 people who claimed to have been abused by convicted child molester Michael Shine.

O’Brien pushes for rent increase cap of 2pc to come into force next month

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien is pushing for a 2pc cap on rent increases that could be signed off by the Cabinet as soon as the end of this month.

Seasonal bugs make early arrival at children’s hospitals

The overstretched hospitals in Temple Street, Crumlin, and Tallaght are all trying to manage an influx of children suffering from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other seasonal viruses that can cause bronchiolitis.

EU watchdog raids Smurfit Kappa rivals in cartel probe

Irish paper and packaging giant Smurfit Kappa is not among companies in the sector subject to a European Union anti-cartel investigation into possible price fixing of wood pulp, the Irish Independent understands.

Providers of childcare who already hiked fees to miss out on budget fund

Budget funding designed to ease the cost of childcare for parents cannot be drawn down by providers who have already increased their fees.

Bishop open to women being made cardinals

The youngest Catholic bishop in the country has signalled his willingness to consider women cardinals, saying the church needs to reflect on the issue.