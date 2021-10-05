Today's news headlines: Booster for adults on cards as jab protection weakens; Nadine Lott’s mother gives heartbreaking victim impact statement as killer sentenced

Booster for adults on cards as jab protection weakens

The chances of Covid-19 booster vaccines being rolled out to all adult age groups have increased amid new evidence on waning effectiveness against infections.

Man dead and two others seriously injured in assault in west Dublin

A man has died and two others have been seriously injured in an assault at a house in west Dublin.

‘I always said I’d be lost without you, and now here I am... lost,’ says tragic Nadine Lott’s mother

Nadine Lott’s heartbroken family have said that nothing can ever “truly provide justice” for the loss of their beautiful daughter and sister in such a “brutal and needless fashion”. Daniel Murtagh was convicted of Nadine’s murder on August 5 and was yesterday handed a mandatory life sentence.

Over half of projects in National Development Plan likely to exceed €100m

Over half of the projects in the Government’s ambitious €165bn National Development Plan (NDP) are estimated to cost from €100m and upwards, with some running into the billions.

Paschal Donohoe edges closer to corporate tax deal

Ireland is closer but still not yet ready to sign up to a global tax deal that will end the 12.5pc corporate tax rate here, according to Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.

Post-mortem reveals witness in Michaela McAreavey murder trial died as a result of suicide

A post-mortem examination has found that Raj Theekoy, a key state witness in the Michaela McAreavey murder trial, died by suicide.

‘Horses can help women unlock leadership potential,’ says coach

Helping women overcome so-called ‘imposter syndrome’ is a key motivator for a woman who uses horses to help find, and refine, leadership abilities.

Trump refuses to confirm run in 2024 – but lines up rallies

As turmoil in Afghanistan reached a crescendo in August, Mr Trump began talking again with advisers about whether he should announce his 2024 campaign for president right away.

Kerry chairman rejects ‘disgraceful’ attacks as Jack O’Connor is officially ratified as manager

Kerry chairman Tim Murphy strongly rejected criticism of the recruitment process which saw Jack O’Connor appointed as Kingdom senior boss for a third time after some robust debate at a virtual county board meeting.

‘If we didn’t have my parents, we could have found ourselves in emergency accommodation’ - Rory O'Connor

Social media star Rory O’Connor (34) has told how he and his family nearly ended up homeless after having to leave their rented accommodation.