Today's news headlines: Bone-chilling -10C temperatures threatening to cause travel chaos; victim of fatal stabbing in Navan, Meath named

Here are the top stories of the morning.
Ireland is bracing itself for the ‘great freeze’ as temperatures are set to plummet to a bone-chilling -10C with snow, ice and freezing fog threatening to cause travel chaos.
It’s understood the victim suffered apparent stab wounds and his body remained at the scene yesterday as gardaí carried out a technical examination.
The most dramatic moment yet in what is described as the gangland trial of the century will take place this morning as former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall takes the stand to testify against Gerry “The Monk” Hutch in the Regency Hotel murder trial.
Employment law firm, Lewis Silkin, is already assisting managers who have begun investigations into employee behaviour following festive get-togethers.
Drugs to treat cancer, infections, abnormal blood pressure and pain are among 187 medicines which are currently out of stock, a new index reveals today.
Patrick Quirke’s appeal against his conviction for the murder of love rival Bobby Ryan is due to get under way before a seven-judge Supreme Court today.
Staff at three healthcare organisations still do not know if they qualify for the special €1,000 Covid recognition bonus almost a year after it was announced.