Today's news headlines: Bone-chilling -10C temperatures threatening to cause travel chaos; victim of fatal stabbing in Navan, Meath named

Here are the top stories of the morning.

Weather Ireland: Arctic blast sees nation set to freeze at -10C

Ireland is bracing itself for the ‘great freeze’ as temperatures are set to plummet to a bone-chilling -10C with snow, ice and freezing fog threatening to cause travel chaos.

Victim of the fatal stabbing in Meath named as woman known to him arrested

It’s understood the victim suffered apparent stab wounds and his body remained at the scene yesterday as gardaí carried out a technical examination.

Jonathan Dowdall to testify against Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch today

The most dramatic moment yet in what is described as the gangland trial of the century will take place this morning as former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall takes the stand to testify against Gerry “The Monk” Hutch in the Regency Hotel murder trial.





Netflix and Spill - Have Harry and Meghan gone too far this time?

Employers fear surge in ‘unsavoury’ staff claims as festive party season returns to ‘normal’

Employment law firm, Lewis Silkin, is already assisting managers who have begun investigations into employee behaviour following festive get-togethers.

Cancer and pain-relief drugs among 187 medicines out of stock in Ireland

Drugs to treat cancer, infections, abnormal blood pressure and pain are among 187 medicines which are currently out of stock, a new index reveals today.

Mr Moonlight killing – Patrick Quirke's Supreme Court appeal to begin today

Patrick Quirke’s appeal against his conviction for the murder of love rival Bobby Ryan is due to get under way before a seven-judge Supreme Court today.

Workers in three healthcare bodies still not sure if they qualify for Covid bonus

Staff at three healthcare organisations still do not know if they qualify for the special €1,000 Covid recognition bonus almost a year after it was announced.



