Today's news headlines: Bid to slash car journeys by 500,000 a day under climate plan; warning over high Covid cases as Christmas approaches

Action plan to cut 500,000 car journeys every day by 2030 to lower emissions

Car travel will be cut by at least 500,000 journeys a day by 2030 under ambitious government plans to reduce carbon emissions.

Suspect in Cleo Smith abduction taken to hospital with head injuries after reported attack by inmates

A 36-year-old man is being questioned about the disappearance of Cleo Smith, a four-year-old Australian girl who was found locked in his house, less than three kilometres from her parents’ home, after a weeks-long manhunt.

Property tax warning after thousands of homeowners opt for low band in valuation

Homeowners will have to provide documentary proof to back up their Local Property Tax (LPT) valuations if Revenue suspects a property’s value has been dishonestly lowered. The claim has been made by tax authorities in a memo to accountancy bodies seen by the Irish Independent.

The Indo Daily: have political protests gone too far?

UK politician due to be sentenced today after threatening to throw acid at friend of her boyfriend

The Leicester East MP, 56, has been warned her she could face prison after her campaign of harassment against Michelle Merritt.

Two youths arrested in Belfast after ‘disgraceful’ disorder at rally against Northern Ireland protocol

Police came under attack with missiles and fireworks close to a peaceline on Wednesday evening.

How ‘dogge d, methodical police work’ led to missing girl’s rescue

More than 100 detectives and investigators toiled around the clock to find missing Cleo Smith, combing Western Australia for clues. But in the end she was right under their noses, two minutes away from their headquarters.

Government signs off on Climate Action Plan

The Government has signed off on its much anticipated Climate Action Plan. A Cabinet Committee on Climate Action agreed on the long promised plan which aims to reduce the country’s carbon emissions by 51pc by 2030.

Not enough funding to progress ‘significant’ number of projects in National Development Plan

There are insufficient funds to progress a “significant” amount of projects in the National Development Plan, according to a transport chief.

19 virus cases after 3 outbreaks linked to trips abroad

Outbreaks involving trips to trips to Malaga, Lisbon and Alicante led to 19 people being diagnosed with Covid-19 last week, it emerged yesterday.

Developers eye Dublin 8 site at triple 2018 price

Developer U+I stands to triple its money without laying a single block after a site it bought for €7m in 2018 between Dublin’s Grand Canal and South Circular Road was rezoned for residential use amid soaring housing demand.