Today's news headlines: Bid to slash car journeys by 500,000 a day under climate plan; warning over high Covid cases as Christmas approaches

Car travel will be cut by at least 500,000 journeys a day by 2030 under ambitious government plans to reduce carbon emissions.
A 36-year-old man is being questioned about the disappearance of Cleo Smith, a four-year-old Australian girl who was found locked in his house, less than three kilometres from her parents’ home, after a weeks-long manhunt.
Homeowners will have to provide documentary proof to back up their Local Property Tax (LPT) valuations if Revenue suspects a property’s value has been dishonestly lowered. The claim has been made by tax authorities in a memo to accountancy bodies seen by the Irish Independent.
The Leicester East MP, 56, has been warned her she could face prison after her campaign of harassment against Michelle Merritt.
Police came under attack with missiles and fireworks close to a peaceline on Wednesday evening.
More than 100 detectives and investigators toiled around the clock to find missing Cleo Smith, combing Western Australia for clues. But in the end she was right under their noses, two minutes away from their headquarters.
The Government has signed off on its much anticipated Climate Action Plan. A Cabinet Committee on Climate Action agreed on the long promised plan which aims to reduce the country’s carbon emissions by 51pc by 2030.
There are insufficient funds to progress a “significant” amount of projects in the National Development Plan, according to a transport chief.
Outbreaks involving trips to trips to Malaga, Lisbon and Alicante led to 19 people being diagnosed with Covid-19 last week, it emerged yesterday.
Developer U+I stands to triple its money without laying a single block after a site it bought for €7m in 2018 between Dublin’s Grand Canal and South Circular Road was rezoned for residential use amid soaring housing demand.