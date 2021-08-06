Today's news headlines: backlash from pubs after AG's advice on big events, and mother was considering sale of farm to resolve Kanturk row

Backlash from pubs and restaurants over lost earnings after advice on big events

The Government is facing an angry backlash from the hospitality industry for leaving it in the dark for more than a month on rules which would have allowed businesses to host large outdoor parties, raising significant revenue.

Dying mother considered selling farm to end bitter inheritance row

Anne O’Sullivan was so desperate to end a dispute with her youngest son over a €2m farm inheritance that she considered selling her entire holding and splitting the cash proceeds.

No comment from Healy-Rae over video appearing to show pub breaches

Outspoken TD Danny Healy-Rae has remained silent on a video appearing to show Covid-19 breaches in his pub just weeks after almost 40 people were pictured together in the Kerry premises. Yesterday a video was published on social media showing people without face masks and not socially distanced inside the Jackie Healy-Rae Pub in Kilgarvan.

90pc of population 16 and over have got a vaccine, or have registered for one

HSE chief Paul Reid said Ireland “will be on a much better side of this pandemic” in a few weeks as he revealed nine out of 10 people aged 16 and over have received a vaccine, or registered for one.

‘Nadine Lott fled her abuser, but society failed to protect her,’ charity chief claims

The chief executive of a domestic violence charity has said society did not do enough to protect Nadine Lott. Mary McDermott, the CEO of Safe Ireland, said Ms Lott ended her unhealthy relationship but was still pursued and killed by Murtagh.

How a family torn apart spent the hours before tragic killings

Anne O’Sullivan was determined to return to her beloved Raheen, the family farm once operated by her parents. Despite the reservations of her son Mark and the concerns of her neighbour and cousin, Louise Sherlock, Anne believed correspondence sent by her husband Tadg (59) and youngest son Diarmuid (23) to her solicitor signalled hope.

Planning refused for one of Land Development Agency’s first major projects

The new State body responsible for developing housing projects on State-owned land has suffered a setback to one of its first major schemes after it was refused planning permission to build over 200 new homes.

New €37m science centre for children hit by further setback

Plan to build Ireland’s first national science centre have been hit by a further setback, as a fresh dispute has erupted over the project’s progress.

Revealed: the areas in Ireland with the highest and lowest rates of Covid-19

Carndonagh in Co Donegal has remained as the local area with the highest Covid-19 incidence rate in the country, but cases are dropping. The area has an infection rate of almost six times higher than the national average, however, this is down from eight times the national average in the fortnight previous.

Hundreds of young people used as money mules by criminals

More than 700 money mule transactions totalling more than €5m have been identified in the first half of last year. Most of the transactions involved those aged between 18 and 24, according to the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland’s (BPFI) FraudSmart division.