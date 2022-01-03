Today's news headlines: Back-to-work shutdown fears as Covid chaos looms; cost of some brands set to double under minimum alcohol pricing

Back-to-work shutdown fears as Covid chaos looms

The post-Christmas return to work faces a huge hit as Covid19 numbers reach record highs and the resultant close contacts add to huge staff absences. The three leaders of Government will meet tomorrow to review a situation which saw more people infected with the virus over the Christmas holidays than over the entire 22 months of the virus’s existence in Ireland.

Minimum pricing: cost of some brands of supermarket alcohol set to double

Some supermarket alcohol will more than double in price as new minimum pricing laws kick in from tomorrow. All alcohol will have a minimum price based on the number of grams of alcohol, with one gram costing a minimum of 10c.

Aoife Beary: The Berkeley balcony collapse survivor who never stopped fighting for her lost friends

The 27-year-old died in Beaumont Hospital on Saturday reportedly after suffering a stroke.

Fall in life expectancy anticipated as result of pandemic

Ireland’s life expectancy may suffer a setback due to the Covid-19 pandemic, while our levels of obesity and bad habits also pose a risk, according to heath officials.

Weather forecast: Bitter cold returns with snow on high

The first week of the New Year will be cold and blustery with the possibility of snow on higher ground as temperatures are set to plummet, according to Met Éireann.

‘Standing at your children’s graves on Christmas Day is the hardest thing’

Grieving father Andrew McGinley has said that an upcoming inquest will be like ‘re-run of the trial’.

‘Game-changing’ surgery could be simple cure for prostate cancer

Prostate cancer could be cured with a “game-changing” one-hour operation that uses electric currents to destroy the most difficult to reach tumours.

Teenage girl suffers serious facial injuries in brutal attack

Gardaí are investigating a brutal attack in west Dublin that has left a teenage girl with serious facial injuries.

Donie O'Sullivan helps Irish couple get engaged on NYE