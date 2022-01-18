Today's news headlines: Ashling Murphy's sister pays tribute ahead of funeral; hope of end to restrictions amid signs Omicron has peaked

Garda focus on ‘man in black tracksuit’ in Ashling murder

Gardaí are building a profile of the suspect in the Ashling Murphy murder case and have appealed for information from the public about a man seen in a black tracksuit.

‘Ashling was the light of our lives’, sister’s tribute on eve of funeral

As the family prepare for their daughter and sister’s funeral, Amy Murphy paid tribute to her 23-year-old sister. Writing on Facebook last night, Amy Murphy said: “Ashling was the light of our lives and the heart of our family"

Hope of end to restrictions amid signs Omicron has peaked

The possibility of a clearer timetable for easing Covid-19 restrictions on pubs, restaurants and other social activities has risen amid signs the Omicron wave may have peaked.

Nearly one in 20 homes vacant amid chronic lack of supply

The average price of a house shot up by almost €28,000 last year as a shortage of properties to buy and strong demand combined to send values ­spiralling upward. Despite the chronic lack of supply, nearly one in 20 homes is vacant, according to a wide-ranging analysis by GeoDirectory database.

The Indo Daily: The rise and fall of the billionaire Mansfield dynasty



Jim Mansfield Jr has been found not guilty of conspiring to falsely imprison - and guilty of perverting the course of justice. Host Fionnán Sheahan talks to Sunday Independent writer Niamh Horan and Irish Independent Journalist Robin Schiller about glamourous lifestyles, hotels and court cases.

Calls for top civil servant to appear at committee over Champagne party

Sinn Féin has called for former secretary general Niall Burgess to appear before the Foreign Affairs Committee to answer questions about the controversial Champagne party in his department.

Public bodies must buy only fully electric cars by 2023

Public sector bodies are to be instructed not to buy any fossil-fuel vehicles from next year, bringing forward a previous target of 2025. It means they must buy only purely battery-powered vehicles – not plug-in hybrids or hybrids, which are partially powered by petrol or diesel.



