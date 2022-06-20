Today's news headlines: Airbnb to block landlords who breach letting laws; Motorcyclist (22) killed in Meath road race died ‘doing what he loved’

Here are the main news articles of the morning.
The move comes as figures for Ireland continue to show far more accommodation available for short-term lets on Airbnb than through rental agencies. However, the company has said it is not to blame for the country’s housing crisis. Read the full interview with Airbnb general manager for northern Europe, Amanda Cupples HERE.
Mr Flanagan insisted there was little evidence that the people of Northern Ireland would vote for a united Ireland and there was doubt over whether a majority of people in the Republic would endorse the concept currently.
A 22-year-old motorcyclist who lost his life while taking part in a road race died “doing what he loved”, his grieving brother has said. Tributes have been paid to Jack Oliver from Limavady, Co Derry, who died during an incident at the Kells Road Races in Co Meath yesterday.
The purchase and installation of the equipment has cost a total of €1,131,688 to date, and it is intended to provide “in-cell telephony” for prisoners in Cork, Portlaoise, Wheatfield, and the Dóchas Centre by the end of this year.
Over half of women in their early 20s were depressed due to the pandemic causing significant disruption to their lives, according to a new study.
The Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) conducted an audit into every political party last year, an investigation that was sparked by an Irish Independent investigation into Sinn Féin’s secret database, Abú. The password-protected website contained the names, addresses and perceived voting intentions of millions of voters.
Measures to help people cope with the spiralling cost of living will not happen before the October Budget, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.
The worst damage in Spain has been in the north-west province of Zamora where more than 25,000 hectares have been consumed. German officials said residents of three villages near Berlin were ordered to leave their homes because of an approaching wildfire yesterday.