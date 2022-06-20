Today's news headlines: Airbnb to block landlords who breach letting laws; Motorcyclist (22) killed in Meath road race died ‘doing what he loved’

Here are the main news articles of the morning.

Airbnb to block landlords who breach letting laws

The move comes as figures for Ireland continue to show far more accommodation available for short-term lets on Airbnb than through rental agencies. However, the company has said it is not to blame for the country’s housing crisis. Read the full interview with Airbnb general manager for northern Europe, Amanda Cupples HERE.

Talk of a border poll is both hasty and unrealistic, former minister Charlie Flanagan warns Sinn Féin

Mr Flanagan insisted there was little evidence that the people of Northern Ireland would vote for a united Ireland and there was doubt over whether a majority of people in the Republic would endorse the concept currently.

Motorcyclist killed in Meath road race died ‘doing what he loved’

A 22-year-old motorcyclist who lost his life while taking part in a road race died “doing what he loved”, his grieving brother has said. Tributes have been paid to Jack Oliver from Limavady, Co Derry, who died during an incident at the Kells Road Races in Co Meath yesterday.

Indo Daily UNSOLVED: Heist! The mystery of the Northern Bank robbery

€1.1m to install landline telephones in prisoners’ cells

The purchase and installation of the equipment has cost a total of €1,131,688 to date, and it is intended to provide “in-cell telephony” for prisoners in Cork, Portlaoise, Wheatfield, and the Dóchas Centre by the end of this year.

Over half of young women depressed during pandemic

Over half of women in their early 20s were depressed due to the pandemic causing significant disruption to their lives, according to a new study.

Watchdog: voters should be told what data parties have on them

The Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) conducted an audit into every political party last year, an investigation that was sparked by an Irish Independent investigation into Sinn Féin’s secret database, Abú. The password-protected website contained the names, addresses and perceived voting intentions of millions of voters.

Cost of living crisis: Income supports unlikely to be provided before the Budget – Taoiseach Micheál Martin

Measures to help people cope with the spiralling cost of living will not happen before the October Budget, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

Unseasonal heatwave scorches Spain and Germany as wildfires rage

The worst damage in Spain has been in the north-west province of Zamora where more than 25,000 hectares have been consumed. German officials said residents of three villages near Berlin were ordered to leave their homes because of an approaching wildfire yesterday.



