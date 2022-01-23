People in Dublin start to take advantage of the new freedoms. Photo: Sam Boal

A nation celebrates – but Covid ‘anxiety’ remains

The head of the behavioural research team that reports to the Taoiseach’s office has said the scale and speed of the removal of Covid-19 restrictions will come as a “big shock” to people and he expects the majority to remain “slow and cautious” about returning to normal.

Hospitality trade will ‘take off like a rocket’

The hospitality sector will “take off like a rocket” this spring with the lifting of nearly all restrictions. That’s according to Adrian Cummins, chief executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, who described it as “light at the end of the tunnel” for many businesses.

Two may be charged over body in post office ‘scam’

Two men who gardaí suspect of trying to claim a dead man’s state pension by carrying his body into a post office on Friday could face potential criminal charges of attempted fraud.

Varadkar presses gardaí on leak probe

Solicitors representing Tánaiste Leo Varadkar have repeatedly made contact with gardaí to enquire about the status of its investigation into his leaking of a confidential government document, the Sunday Independent has learnt.

Accredited grades may still be on table for class of 2022

The company responsible for the Leaving Cert accredited grades process last year has been engaged with Department of Education officials about how to run a similar model this year, amid calls from students who want an exam alternative.

The Indo Daily - Return of the Craic: The easing of Covid restrictions and what happens next

‘My brother raped me almost daily for years — I couldn’t suffer in silence any longer’

Nora Hegarty’s brother was jailed last week and now she has finally heaped on to his shoulders the hurt, shame and pain of being repeatedly abused.

Cutting red tape could bring our 100,000 vacant homes into use

Experts say the Government needs to be realistic about getting vacant homes around the country back into use if it is to maximise the potential of an estimated 100,000 empty units nationwide.

Investigator will listen to 999 calls at centre of garda controversy

An independent investigator into the Garda 999 cancelled calls controversy is expected to be allowed to listen to a sample of the emergency calls following legal advice.

Mansfield formed new business just days before verdict

Jimmy Mansfield Jnr set up a new building firm with his brother PJ just days before he was found guilty of attempting to pervert the course of justice. The son of the late Citywest tycoon registered the new business on January 13 ahead of the verdict in his long-running trial, on charges which also included a false imprisonment conspiracy.

Yet more workers come forward to demand €1k bonus

The Government is under pressure to clarify the categories of frontline health workers who will qualify for the €1,000 bonus payment announced last week. The Cabinet announced the bonus along with a new public holiday last week, generating an immediate demand for inclusion from interest groups.

Anti-mask protest takes place in Dublin











