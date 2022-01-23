The head of the behavioural research team that reports to the Taoiseach’s office has said the scale and speed of the removal of Covid-19 restrictions will come as a “big shock” to people and he expects the majority to remain “slow and cautious” about returning to normal.
The hospitality sector will “take off like a rocket” this spring with the lifting of nearly all restrictions. That’s according to Adrian Cummins, chief executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, who described it as “light at the end of the tunnel” for many businesses.
Two men who gardaí suspect of trying to claim a dead man’s state pension by carrying his body into a post office on Friday could face potential criminal charges of attempted fraud.
Solicitors representing Tánaiste Leo Varadkar have repeatedly made contact with gardaí to enquire about the status of its investigation into his leaking of a confidential government document, the Sunday Independent has learnt.
The company responsible for the Leaving Cert accredited grades process last year has been engaged with Department of Education officials about how to run a similar model this year, amid calls from students who want an exam alternative.
Nora Hegarty’s brother was jailed last week and now she has finally heaped on to his shoulders the hurt, shame and pain of being repeatedly abused.
Experts say the Government needs to be realistic about getting vacant homes around the country back into use if it is to maximise the potential of an estimated 100,000 empty units nationwide.
An independent investigator into the Garda 999 cancelled calls controversy is expected to be allowed to listen to a sample of the emergency calls following legal advice.
Jimmy Mansfield Jnr set up a new building firm with his brother PJ just days before he was found guilty of attempting to pervert the course of justice. The son of the late Citywest tycoon registered the new business on January 13 ahead of the verdict in his long-running trial, on charges which also included a false imprisonment conspiracy.
The Government is under pressure to clarify the categories of frontline health workers who will qualify for the €1,000 bonus payment announced last week. The Cabinet announced the bonus along with a new public holiday last week, generating an immediate demand for inclusion from interest groups.