Today's news headlines: €500m to coax developers back to building, and criminal on the run in Poland after Garda crackdown in Longford

€500m fund to coax developers back to building

Half-a-billion euro is to be provided directly to developers by Government n a bid to get them to overcome concerns about making housing schemes a commercial success. The move, never before attempted in the history of the State, will subvent builders in creating homes in both cities and towns across Ireland.

Complaint to school over pro-life video

A Catholic secondary school in Tipperary came under fire from an angry parent after a religion teacher showed a pro-life anti-abortion video to a group of sixth-year students. The graphic video, produced by the Life Network in Texas, caused some of the teenage girls to break down in tears and sparked a complaint to the Teaching Council.

Criminal goes on the run in Poland following Garda crackdown on Longford feud

A criminal involved in feuding in Longford, who was arrested in Poland earlier this summer in order to be extradited back to Ireland to face serious charges, has been granted bail — and is now on the run.

Tip-off to gardaí led to Hutch arrest in Spain

The arrest of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch in Spain last week came as a result of gardaí receiving “key intelligence” about where the crime boss was hiding out, following his four months on the run. Well-placed sources told the Sunday Independent that specific information received several weeks ago proved crucial to linking the 58-year-old to the Costa del Sol.

Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder: Gardaí probing phone records

Gardaí are examining phone records and making other enquiries over a pensioner’s allegations about “bloodied clothes” being cleaned in the wake of the Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder in 1996, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

Live studio audiences could be back for ‘Late Late’ season

Live audiences are set to return to RTÉ television studios in the autumn, but anyone attending will have to be fully vaccinated — and carry proof in the form of their Covid-19 vaccination certificate.

Cannabis jellies warning as children slip into coma

Six children under the age of 10 have been admitted to Dublin’s Temple Street Hospital in the past six months after eating cannabis jellies. Three of them had slipped into comas, two ended up in intensive care and some of them suffered seizures, said Dr Paddy Fitzpatrick, a paediatric emergency medicine consultant at the hospital.

Ex-007 and nine other film agents on CIA’s ‘watchlist’

Pierce Brosnan is one of 10 celebrities followed on Instagram by the CIA, it has been revealed. The other stars are Melissa McCarthy, Claire Danes, Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Garner, Bryan Cranston, Ben Affleck and Tom Hanks.