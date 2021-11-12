Today's news headlines: 14-year-old child youngest to die of Covid as workers urged to stay home

Nphet warning: Work from home message needs to be reinforced to help drive Covid-19 numbers down

The Government is coming under pressure to issue a new ‘work from home’ message after Nphet issued fresh advice to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly last night. It comes as health officials reported that a 14-year-old had died with Covid-19 in the past week, the youngest in Ireland so far.

Revealed: The key failings in hospital triage that led to death of mother-of-three Karen McEvoy (24)

A failure by one of the country’s leading maternity hospitals to properly triage a young mother who attended its emergency department in severe pain and on crutches was a key weakness before her death on Christmas Day nearly three years ago, an internal report has revealed.

‘Mr Flashy’ associate fighting for his life after being found with severe head injuries

A close associate of notorious drug dealer ‘Mr Flashy’ is being treated in hospital after being found with extremely severe “unexplained” head injuries in Finglas shortly after 8pm on Thursday night.

The Indo Daily: The plastic pollution predicament and you

Nursing home visitors need Covid passes from next Monday, though exceptions will apply

Nursing home owners will be able to ask people visiting residents for proof of a Covid-19 pass from next Monday. However, there is provision for exceptions on compassionate grounds.

Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary's text and WhatsApp messages to be searched on judge’s orders

The High Court has directed that a search be made of Ryanair group CEO Michael O'Leary's messages, as part of the airline's action over a threatened 2019 pilots strike which was called off after a court injunction.

Economy ‘not overheating’ despite Celtic Tiger inflation, EU's economy chief says

The Irish economy is not overheating, despite high inflation and buoyant growth, the EU’s economy chief has insisted.

KBC mortgage customers €2,000 a year worse off with Bank of Ireland, consumer expert warns

A typical KBC Bank Ireland mortgage borrower will be left more than €2,000 a year worse off if their loan is sold to Bank of Ireland and they go to fix a new interest rate after, a consumer advocate has told competition regulators scrutinising the sale.

Joy for fans as RTÉ to give new series of Dancing with the Stars the green light

RTÉ’s flagship show Dancing with the Stars is expected to be green-lit shortly to return for a new series early next year.

‘I had no intention to mislead’ – Meghan says sorry to court as book involvement laid bare

Meghan Markle has apologised for misleading a British court about the extent of her co-operation with the authors of a sympathetic book about her and Prince Harry.



