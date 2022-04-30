Today's news: ‘Doomsday’ fuel plan to push ordinary motorists to back of queue; Monaghan schoolgirl remembered at vigil after tragic death

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this morning.
Ordinary motorists will be pushed to the back of the queue if the fuel crisis escalates and rationing is introduced amid war in Ukraine. The Irish Independent has learned details of an emergency fuel allocation plan, drawn up to deal with any ‘doomsday scenario’.
The sunny spring evening of the May Bank Holiday weekend belied the sense of utter shock and devastation as a grief-stricken community gathered silently on the local GAA pitch tonight in tribute to schoolgirl Aoibhe Byrne.
More than two months on from Russia's initial invasion of Ukraine, the offensive has stalled, and an increasingly impatient Russian military establishment is pushing Putin to declare an “all-out war”.
Family of murdered mum of two appalled to hear her killer had violent history, write Catherine Fegan and Robin Schiller.
A leading Irish scientist has been praised for trying to recover lost memories as part of an ambitious project that has been described as being like a “science fiction novel”.
An inspection of HSE-run disability centres in Donegal has found poor oversight and governance arrangements at local, regional and national level, a Health Information and Quality (Hiqa) report revealed yesterday.
The Government has been urged to make a concerted effort to attract foreign banks to this country to prevent consumers being exploited.
Women carrying a faulty gene that raises their risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer are facing delays of up to four years for surgery, a conference was told yesterday.
John O’Hegarty had a high-flying academic career as a student at Trinity College before his life descended into crime — and he carried out a spate of 16 robberies. He tells Catherine Fegan how he turned his life around after his release from jail.