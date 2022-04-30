Today's news: ‘Doomsday’ fuel plan to push ordinary motorists to back of queue; Monaghan schoolgirl remembered at vigil after tragic death

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this morning.

‘Doomsday’ fuel plan to push ordinary motorists to the back of the queue

Ordinary motorists will be pushed to the back of the queue if the fuel crisis escalates and rationing is introduced amid war in Ukraine. The Irish Independent has learned details of an emergency fuel allocation plan, drawn up to deal with any ‘doomsday scenario’.

Community turns out in its droves at vigil to remember Monaghan schoolgirl Aoibhe Byrne after tragic death

The sunny spring evening of the May Bank Holiday weekend belied the sense of utter shock and devastation as a grief-stricken community gathered silently on the local GAA pitch tonight in tribute to schoolgirl Aoibhe Byrne.

Russian army piles pressure on Putin to unleash its full might on Ukraine

More than two months on from Russia's initial invasion of Ukraine, the offensive has stalled, and an increasingly impatient Russian military establishment is pushing Putin to declare an “all-out war”.

‘If there was a domestic violence register, Jennifer might be alive’

Family of murdered mum of two appalled to hear her killer had violent history, write Catherine Fegan and Robin Schiller.

‘Like a science fiction novel’ – Trinity researcher praised for project on restoring lost memories

A leading Irish scientist has been praised for trying to recover lost memories as part of an ambitious project that has been described as being like a “science fiction novel”.

Inspection of HSE-run disability centres finds poor governance

An inspection of HSE-run disability centres in Donegal has found poor oversight and governance arrangements at local, regional and national level, a Health Information and Quality (Hiqa) report revealed yesterday.

Government told to get new banks in to avoid consumers ‘being exploited’

The Government has been urged to make a concerted effort to attract foreign banks to this country to prevent consumers being exploited.

Women with rare cancer gene waiting up to four years for op

Women carrying a faulty gene that raises their risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer are facing delays of up to four years for surgery, a conference was told yesterday.

‘I am not here to hurt you’: the remarkable story of Dublin’s ‘politest bank robber’

John O’Hegarty had a high-flying academic career as a student at Trinity College before his life descended into crime — and he carried out a spate of 16 robberies. He tells Catherine Fegan how he turned his life around after his release from jail.