Today's news: ‘Change of lifestyle’ link investigated in Lisa Thompson murder; and Dick Spring named new Oireachtas Golf Society president

Gardaí are investigating whether a “recent lifestyle change” of a 52-year-old mother of two who was murdered in a frenzied knife attack at her Dublin home is a motive in her death.
More than 50,000 construction workers are urgently needed to fill a black hole in the workforce if the Government is to meet targets aimed at tackling the housing crisis.
Former tánaiste Dick Spring is the new president of the Oireachtas Golf Society as it tees off again this summer for the first time since the infamous ‘Golfgate’ dinner.
Builders could receive up to €144,000 per apartment as part of the Government’s €500m taxpayer-funded scheme to bridge the gap between spiralling construction costs and market value.
A referee has stepped away from his role with Leinster Rugby following revelations that he and his wife failed to declare a luxury foreign property when they had millions of euro in debt written off.
Rents rose by 12pc compared to this time last year to hit an average monthly cost nationwide of €1,567, according to the latest report from Daft.ie.
A government official has been criticised for “stereotyping” old people by describing pensioners as “wealthier”.
Up to 2,000 Azov fighters are believed to be in the steel plant, a vast, Soviet-era labyrinth of factories and service tunnels that functions as a ready-made citadel against Vladimir Putin’s invasion force.
The number and length of extreme water shortages worldwide has risen by almost a third in just 20 years, a new drought study has shown.
A US writer with controversial views on Covid-19 vaccines is suing Twitter for defamation in the Irish courts, after the social media giant permanently suspended his account.
East Coast Bakehouse, the high-profile Co Louth biscuit maker founded by former Jacob Fruitfield boss Michael Carey and Dragons’ Den star Alison Cowzer, is in negotiations to restructure almost €6m of bank debt.