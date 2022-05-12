Today's news: ‘Change of lifestyle’ link investigated in Lisa Thompson murder; and Dick Spring named new Oireachtas Golf Society president

Here are the top headlines of the morning.

‘Change of lifestyle’ is probed in murder of mum of two Lisa Thompson

Gardaí are investigating whether a “recent lifestyle change” of a 52-year-old mother of two who was murdered in a frenzied knife attack at her Dublin home is a motive in her death.

‘Blackhole’ in housing as builders short 50,000 keyworkers

More than 50,000 construction workers are urgently needed to fill a black hole in the workforce if the Government is to meet targets aimed at tackling the housing crisis.

Former Labour leader Dick Spring unveiled as new Oireachtas Golf Society president as it tees off for first time since 'Golfgate'

Former tánaiste Dick Spring is the new president of the Oireachtas Golf Society as it tees off again this summer for the first time since the infamous ‘Golfgate’ dinner.

Developers could now get up to €144,000 per flat

Builders could receive up to €144,000 per apartment as part of the Government’s €500m taxpayer-funded scheme to bridge the gap between spiralling construction costs and market value.

‘Psychic swindler’ stands down from refereeing role with Leinster Rugby

A referee has stepped away from his role with Leinster Rugby following revelations that he and his wife failed to declare a luxury foreign property when they had millions of euro in debt written off.

The Indo Daily: Geopolitics and glitz - The Eurovision gets political and it’s not the first time

The Indo Daily: Geopolitics and glitz: The Eurovision gets political and it’s not the first time

Rents surge by 12pc as stock of available properties hits an all-time low

Rents rose by 12pc compared to this time last year to hit an average monthly cost nationwide of €1,567, according to the latest report from Daft.ie.

Housing official criticised over her ‘wealthy pensioners’ comment

A government official has been criticised for “stereotyping” old people by describing pensioners as “wealthier”.

Besieged fighters at Azovstal works in plea for help to evacuate wounded comrades to safety

Up to 2,000 Azov fighters are believed to be in the steel plant, a vast, Soviet-era labyrinth of factories and service tunnels that functions as a ready-made citadel against Vladimir Putin’s invasion force.

World’s water shortages up almost a third in 20 years

The number and length of extreme water shortages worldwide has risen by almost a third in just 20 years, a new drought study has shown.

Taoiseach asked in Dáil if Leo Varadkar should step aside while under investigation

US-based anti-vaxxer uses Irish courts to sue Twitter for defamation

A US writer with controversial views on Covid-19 vaccines is suing Twitter for defamation in the Irish courts, after the social media giant permanently suspended his account.

Dragons’ Den star’s bakery in talks on €6m debt with banks

East Coast Bakehouse, the high-profile Co Louth biscuit maker founded by former Jacob Fruitfield boss Michael Carey and Dragons’ Den star Alison Cowzer, is in negotiations to restructure almost €6m of bank debt.