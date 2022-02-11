Today's Irish news headlines: Woman ‘dragged out of car by masked man armed with hammer’, and what the cost of living plan means to you

Here are some of the biggest stories of the morning from Independent.ie.
Price rises of almost 5pc are set to continue this year as the Government’s €500m plan to tackle rising costs has been described as a “sticking plaster”.
Senior ministers signed off on a package of €505m yesterday to alleviate the spiralling costs of living for everyone in the country. Here is all you need to know about the changes and when they will take effect.
A woman has told of her “traumatic experience” after she was allegedly dragged from a car by a man armed with a hammer.
The head of 2FM has said he has “no control” over how its presenters react to tough decisions in the wake of Louise McSharry’s departure from the music station.
A ‘proper’ mansion at 13,175 sq ft, the house’s most unique feature is a vast, deep recessed and arched entrance (as well as a swimming pool).
It was claimed in the Dáil on Wednesday that the activists had been “obtaining information about dates and times of appointments for terminations so they can harass women”.
Donald Trump has denied claims that his White House toilet was found clogged by official papers that appeared to have been flushed down the loo.
Russia rolled hundreds of tanks across Belarus as it began joint drills near Ukraine’s border yesterday, stoking fears it was preparing for an invasion.
While there have been many matches in the First Dates restaurant, the instances of true love have been more rare.