Today's Irish news headlines: Woman ‘dragged out of car by masked man armed with hammer’, and what the cost of living plan means to you

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath and Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe. Photo: Julien Behal

Here are some of the biggest stories of the morning from Independent.ie.

Public transport fares cut by 20pc, energy subsidy up to €200 but warning cost of living package is ‘sticking plaster’

Price rises of almost 5pc are set to continue this year as the Government’s €500m plan to tackle rising costs has been described as a “sticking plaster”.

Explainer: How the Government’s new ‘cost of living’ package will affect you

Senior ministers signed off on a package of €505m yesterday to alleviate the spiralling costs of living for everyone in the country. Here is all you need to know about the changes and when they will take effect.

Woman ‘dragged out of car by masked man armed with hammer’

A woman has told of her “traumatic experience” after she was allegedly dragged from a car by a man armed with a hammer.

‘I’ve no control over how presenters react to tough decisions’ - 2FM boss

The head of 2FM has said he has “no control” over how its presenters react to tough decisions in the wake of Louise McSharry’s departure from the music station.

An Offaly estate once home to a hellraising viscountess is on the market for €5m

A ‘proper’ mansion at 13,175 sq ft, the house’s most unique feature is a vast, deep recessed and arched entrance (as well as a swimming pool).

Anti-abortion protesters say ‘divine providence’ led them to gather to pray at hospital on day of terminations

It was claimed in the Dáil on Wednesday that the activists had been “obtaining information about dates and times of appointments for terminations so they can harass women”.

Donald Trump flushed official papers down the White House toilet and ate paperwork in the Oval Office, claims new book

Donald Trump has denied claims that his White House toilet was found clogged by official papers that appeared to have been flushed down the loo.

‘Dangerous moment’ for Nato as Russia rolls its tanks across Belarus in live-fire 10-day drills

Russia rolled hundreds of tanks across Belarus as it began joint drills near Ukraine’s border yesterday, stoking fears it was preparing for an invasion.

The Indo Daily: A problem shared...10 years of Dear Mary

The Indo Daily: A problem shared...10 years of Dear Mary

How successful is ‘First Dates’ at finding love? Meet the couples from the show who are still together

While there have been many matches in the First Dates restaurant, the instances of true love have been more rare.