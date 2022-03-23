Today's Irish news headlines: Price hikes for fuel, housing and food to hit 40-year high; temperatures could reach 19C in warmest week of the year so far

'More state help needed' as war leads to inflation last seen in 1980s

Russia’s war on Ukraine is set to usher in 1980s-style inflation in Ireland, with rising fuel, food and housing costs straining household budgets.

The Indo Daily: Feeling the pinch - the 'cost-of-living' crisis and you

Ukra inians regain key territory as fightback against Russia gains pace

Russian forces have been beaten back in several areas as Ukrainian troops launched a valiant fightback to regain strategically important territory across their country.

O'Brien seeks change to Fair Deal plan to help house refugee influx

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien wants to fast-track changes to the Fair Deal scheme to assist with the Ukraine refugee crisis.

The Indo Daily: Subvariant swell: Why it's never been easier to get Covid

‘Always and forever’ – rugby star Conor Murray and Joanna Cooper announce engagement

Beaming Irish rugby star Conor Murray and long-term girlfriend Joanna Cooper have announced their engagement.

Watchdog to probe alleged price-fixing of fuel after complaints

Claims that filling stations hiked fuel prices to boost profits and turned off roadside pricing displays are among 200 complaints made to a consumer protection watchdog in the last fortnight.

‘Troll factory’ under Russia’s Z flag floods social media with propaganda

An undercover journalist has exposed the inner workings of Russia’s notorious “troll factory” which aims to boost support for Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine by flooding social media with pro-Kremlin comments.

Temperatures could reach 19C in warmest week of the year so far

Ireland is set to bask in warm sunshine until next week as a high pressure system is responsible for giving us the warmest week of the year so far, according to Met Éireann.

Patients left on trolleys as hospitals hit by virus surge

More than 100 patients, including older people, were left on trolleys for more than 24 hours in the emergency departments of Covid-hit hospitals as virus cases surged.

Irish energy veterans plan €1.5bn green hydrogen hub

An Irish-founded renewables energy firm headed by industry veterans from companies including Mainstream Renewable Energy hopes to build a massive €1.5bn-plus floating wind farm in the Celtic Sea that will produce green hydrogen. It will be located about 60km from the coast of Wales and could also eventually export hydrogen to Ireland.

Gardaí arrest 434 in Dublin over the long St Patrick’s Day holiday

Gardaí arrested more than 400 people in Dublin over the double bank holiday and the weekend.

Michael Healy-Rae and Leo Varadkar have heated exchange in the Dáil