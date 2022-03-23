Today's Irish news headlines: Price hikes for fuel, housing and food to hit 40-year high; temperatures could reach 19C in warmest week of the year so far

Russia’s war on Ukraine is set to usher in 1980s-style inflation in Ireland, with rising fuel, food and housing costs straining household budgets.
Russian forces have been beaten back in several areas as Ukrainian troops launched a valiant fightback to regain strategically important territory across their country.
Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien wants to fast-track changes to the Fair Deal scheme to assist with the Ukraine refugee crisis.
Beaming Irish rugby star Conor Murray and long-term girlfriend Joanna Cooper have announced their engagement.
Claims that filling stations hiked fuel prices to boost profits and turned off roadside pricing displays are among 200 complaints made to a consumer protection watchdog in the last fortnight.
An undercover journalist has exposed the inner workings of Russia’s notorious “troll factory” which aims to boost support for Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine by flooding social media with pro-Kremlin comments.
Ireland is set to bask in warm sunshine until next week as a high pressure system is responsible for giving us the warmest week of the year so far, according to Met Éireann.
More than 100 patients, including older people, were left on trolleys for more than 24 hours in the emergency departments of Covid-hit hospitals as virus cases surged.
An Irish-founded renewables energy firm headed by industry veterans from companies including Mainstream Renewable Energy hopes to build a massive €1.5bn-plus floating wind farm in the Celtic Sea that will produce green hydrogen. It will be located about 60km from the coast of Wales and could also eventually export hydrogen to Ireland.
Gardaí arrested more than 400 people in Dublin over the double bank holiday and the weekend.