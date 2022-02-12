Today's Irish news headlines: Ireland's ten biggest landlords now own 17,000 homes; and Priest attends 'very harrowing' scene after driver (12) killed in head-on crash

Large investors have amassed tens of thousands of homes in Ireland, estimated to be close to €8bn

Here are the top news stories of the morning.

Revealed: Ten biggest landlords in Ireland now own 17,000 homes

An Irish Independent analysis today reveals the huge influence of institutional investors on the property market in Ireland. In less than a decade, these large investors have amassed tens of thousands of homes in Ireland, estimated to be close to €8bn.

RTÉ received over €561,000 from the Department of Health for sponsorship of Operation Transformation

The Department of Health gave RTÉ over €561,000 in the last two years in sponsorship for Operation Transformation which has recently been criticised by eating-disorder groups.

EuroMillions player in Ireland scoops massive €30.9m jackpot

A ticket bought in Ireland has won last night’s EuroMillions jackpot which was worth €30.9m. The National Lottery is tonight appealing to EuroMillions players all over the country to check their tickets.

Fear in rural Ireland: After the attack on Tom, people are saying, ‘We’re next, we’re sitting ducks’

In the wake of a vile assault on Sligo pensioner Tom Niland, anger and fear are growing in rural Ireland, writes Catherine Fegan

‘Very harrowing’ – priest at scene after driver (12) is killed in head-on car crash

A priest who gave the last rites to a 12-year-old boy killed in a head-on collision with a truck said everyone was deeply moved by the courage and dignity of his family. Wiktor Chojecki, who would have turned 13 in a few weeks’ time, died at the scene of the crash outside Adare, Co Limerick yesterday.

Army sex assault scandal: ‘He was over to say sorry and offer them BT vouchers’

The treatment of two women soldiers and an inquiry into their claims has put the culture within the Defence Forces on trial, writes Fionnán Sheahan

‘Psychic swindler’ who stole €320,000 from old couple gets €2.7m debt deal

A medium and former accountant who stole more than €320,000 from an elderly couple has had €2.7m in debt written off by the High Court.

Putin planning invasion within days, Biden tells world leaders

Joe Biden last night warned world leaders that Vladimir Putin was preparing to invade Ukraine within days.

Taxes, levies and charges all add up to make costs in Ireland some of highest in EU

Ireland is one of the most expensive countries in Europe for consumer goods and services, with multiple taxes, levies and charges blamed for the high costs.

Gardaí probe suspected petrol bomb attack in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating a suspected petrol bomb attack on an innocent woman’s house in Crumlin last night believed to be linked to an escalating local feud.



