Today's Irish news headlines: hospital waiting list blackspots revealed; 90,000 could be in line for lower mortgage rate following surge in house prices

Revealed: our hospital waiting list blackspots

The emergence of hospital waiting list blackspots across the country shows that where you live can determine how soon you are treated. As public hospitals recover from the pandemic and last year’s cyber attack, the postcode lottery has deepened, according to an Irish Independent analysis.

Spotlight on transport and health fees to cut cost of living

Transport and health costs are among the daily charges in focus as the Government is prepared to “look at everything” in its package of inflation relief measures, to be announced this week.

The Indo Daily: Three for a Fiver - the Budget and you

Pensioner critical after ‘cowardly’ attack at his rural home

Gardaí are hunting for a gang of men who left a pensioner fighting for his life in hospital after they brutally assaulted him during a rural aggravated burglary.

Unemployment doubled among graduates

Graduate unemployment doubled in the year after Covid struck. The impact of the pandemic on the immediate job prospects of the class of 2020 is highlighted in a Higher Education Authority study.

‘Give all children option of school bus’

A school bus being available to all children in the State is among the ideas that will be discussed as part of a major review of school transport services.

90,000 could be in line for lower mortgage rate

Surging house prices over the last two years mean that thousands of homeowners are unexpectedly eligible for lower mortgage rates.

Short jail terms used ‘too often’ ahead of community service

Too many people are being jailed for short terms of imprisonment instead of being given community service, a new report has found.

Spending in bars trebled on the day most restrictions were lifted

Consumers said “cheers” in their thousands on the day pandemic restrictions were lifted last month.