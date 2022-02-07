Today's Irish news headlines: hospital waiting list blackspots revealed; 90,000 could be in line for lower mortgage rate following surge in house prices

The emergence of hospital waiting list blackspots across the country shows that where you live can determine how soon you are treated. As public hospitals recover from the pandemic and last year’s cyber attack, the postcode lottery has deepened, according to an Irish Independent analysis.
Transport and health costs are among the daily charges in focus as the Government is prepared to “look at everything” in its package of inflation relief measures, to be announced this week.
Gardaí are hunting for a gang of men who left a pensioner fighting for his life in hospital after they brutally assaulted him during a rural aggravated burglary.
Graduate unemployment doubled in the year after Covid struck. The impact of the pandemic on the immediate job prospects of the class of 2020 is highlighted in a Higher Education Authority study.
A school bus being available to all children in the State is among the ideas that will be discussed as part of a major review of school transport services.
Surging house prices over the last two years mean that thousands of homeowners are unexpectedly eligible for lower mortgage rates.
Too many people are being jailed for short terms of imprisonment instead of being given community service, a new report has found.
Consumers said “cheers” in their thousands on the day pandemic restrictions were lifted last month.