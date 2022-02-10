Today's Irish news headlines: Fears grow for pensioners as burglary gangs hit rural areas; and parents due to return to workplace struggle for childcare places

Fears grow for pensioners as burglary gangs target rural areas

Gardaí are becoming increasingly concerned about organised burglary gangs roaming the countryside targeting vulnerable pensioners and other potential victims.

The Indo Daily: Rural crime – The story of Tom Niland who was left for dead

Michael Walsh tells Kevin Doyle the story of his cousin Tom. And Special Correspondent with the Irish Independent Paul Williams describes how as the country opens up again after Covid, the criminals are also getting back to work in rural Ireland.

The Indo Daily: Rural crime – The story of Tom Niland who was left for dead

Parents due to return to workplace being told no childcare places available

Creches and childminding services are being “inundated” with calls from panicked parents who are due to return to the workplace in the coming weeks.

Taoiseach defends pay rises for health boss Watt

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said pay rises for secretary general Robert Watt are justified as the Department of Health needs “fundamental reform".

Top 64 Irish firms emit more gases than remaining 270,000 companies

Greenhouse gas emissions from 64 large factories and firms in Ireland are nearly two-and-a-half times greater than from the country’s other 270,000 businesses combined.

‘Crisis’ in home care with 5,000 people on waiting list

Waiting lists for home-care support have escalated six-fold in just a few months to 5,000, leaving elderly and people with a disability struggling.

Parents and schools left in the dark over true level of Covid-19 in young children

A report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) yesterday admitted that, apart from special education schools and childcare facilities, the other areas of education are not being prioritised for investigation.

Exodus of workers leaves Irish firms struggling to grow

A new report published by Grant Thornton shows that nearly 30pc of Irish businesses said they’d seen a “significant” number of staff return to their native countries over the past two years.

Gardaí investigate after man abducted by gang armed with hammer

A garda investigation is underway after a man was abducted in broad daylight in Dublin yesterday afternoon. The 22-year-old victim was forced into a car in the Finglas area by a group of men who were armed with a hammer.

Oversight of online bookies is limited, says report

Ireland has limited regulation of online betting giants, and more than one in eight Lotto players are shelling out between €26 and €100 a month, a new report has revealed.

Angry row erupts in Dáil as Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin accuses Taoiseach of ‘lying’