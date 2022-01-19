Today's Irish news headlines: Decision to charge chief suspect in Ashling Murphy case to be made today; Varadkar hopes all Covid restrictions can be lifted by end of March

A decision to either charge or release the chief suspect in the murder of Ashling Murphy is expected to be made by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) today. The 31-year-old suspect was still being questioned about her murder by specialist detectives last night after his arrest about 11am at St James’s Hospital in Dublin yesterday.
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar hopes all Covid-19 restrictions, including the use of Covid passes for pubs and restaurants, can be lifted by the end of March. It comes as the prospect has been raised of full-capacity crowds at GAA league matches and the upcoming Six Nations.
Should we still be worried about a serious flu outbreak? Flu made a comeback this winter after lying low since the start of the pandemic.
RTÉ will this week seek an increase in the television licence fee – days after the British government announced a freeze for two years ahead of the fee’s possible abolition there. The Irish TV licence fee is €160, and was last increased in 2008.
Teachers in primary and secondary schools are set to receive new guidance on how to tackle cyber and gender-based bullying. Education Minister Norma Foley will today bring to Cabinet an update on the latest measures being taken to tackle bullying in schools.
Minister Simon Coveney is under increased pressure to explain the events surrounding a champagne lockdown party at the Department of Foreign Affairs in June 2020. The Indo Daily finds out more.
British socialite Victoria Hervey has suggested she was “used as bait” by Ghislaine Maxwell to “find however many girls were needed” to entertain Jeffrey Epstein’s friends.