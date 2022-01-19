Today's Irish news headlines: Decision to charge chief suspect in Ashling Murphy case to be made today; Varadkar hopes all Covid restrictions can be lifted by end of March

Tributes to Ashling Murphy at a shrine on the Grand Canal in Tullamore, Co Offaly. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Decision expected on charges for suspect in Ashling Murphy death

A decision to either charge or release the chief suspect in the murder of Ashling Murphy is expected to be made by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) today. The 31-year-old suspect was still being questioned about her murder by specialist detectives last night after his arrest about 11am at St James’s Hospital in Dublin yesterday.

Quicker reopening possible for matches, while Varadkar hopes all restrictions can be lifted by end of March

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar hopes all Covid-19 restrictions, including the use of Covid passes for pubs and restaurants, can be lifted by the end of March. It comes as the prospect has been raised of full-capacity crowds at GAA league matches and the upcoming Six Nations.

Why we should still be worried about a ‘twindemic’ of Covid and flu as easing restrictions poses a new risk of infection from old enemy

Should we still be worried about a serious flu outbreak? Flu made a comeback this winter after lying low since the start of the pandemic.

RTÉ to seek licence fee hike as BBC plans fee freeze

RTÉ will this week seek an increase in the television licence fee – days after the British government announced a freeze for two years ahead of the fee’s possible abolition there. The Irish TV licence fee is €160, and was last increased in 2008.

New guidance for teachers on how to tackle gender-based and cyber bullying

Teachers in primary and secondary schools are set to receive new guidance on how to tackle cyber and gender-based bullying. Education Minister Norma Foley will today bring to Cabinet an update on the latest measures being taken to tackle bullying in schools.

The Indo Daily: Covid Bubbles - The DFA’s champagne party and its 19-month hangover

Minister Simon Coveney is under increased pressure to explain the events surrounding a champagne lockdown party at the Department of Foreign Affairs in June 2020. The Indo Daily finds out more.

Ghislaine Maxwell used me as bait to lure girls, says UK socialite

British socialite Victoria Hervey has suggested she was “used as bait” by Ghislaine Maxwell to “find however many girls were needed” to entertain Jeffrey Epstein’s friends.