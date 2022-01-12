Today's headlines: Workers to get pay hikes of up to 20pc in bidding war for talent; gardaí and teachers won't get shorter working week

Shorter work week won’t benefit gardaí or teachers

There will be “minimal impact” on gardaí and teachers’ working weeks under a new plan to cut public servants’ hours being put to the Government.

Pay hikes of up to 20pc in bidding war for workers this year

Workers will be offered pay hikes of up to 20pc as employers become locked in bidding wars to attract talent. A shortage of skilled staff in some high-demand sectors means salaries are set to surge, according to recruitment agency Morgan McKinley.

Q&A: With children aged five to 11 now eligible for Covid jab, what do parents need to know about vaccination

With about 480,000 children aged five to 11 are now eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine, what should they know about vaccination?

The Indo Daily: Match point – Why are so many elite athletes unvaccinated?

Mortgage switching jumps ahead of banks pulling out of market

There has been a surge in the number of people switching mortgages to take advantage of better competition in the market. The numbers approved to move their mortgage were up sharply in November when compared with the same month in 2020, the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland said.

Enterprise Ireland warns inflation is hitting firms

Inflation is a “huge threat” to Irish firms, according to Enterprise Ireland chief executive Leo Clancy, with energy-dependent businesses most likely to feel a squeeze this year.

‘Partygate’ angers put Johnson at the brink

Boris Johnson has been warned his position will be “untenable” if he knowingly attended a “bring your own booze” party in the No 10 garden in breach of Covid rules.

Senators threaten revolt over new social media law

Fianna Fáil backbenchers have threatened revolt if the new Online Safety Commissioner does not have “teeth”.

Despite garda efforts after Keane Mulready-Woods killing, feud tensions linger in Drogheda

Two years on from the murder and dismemberment of Co Louth teenager Keane Mulready-Woods, the town of Drogheda is still carrying the trauma of the crime.

