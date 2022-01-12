Today's headlines: Workers to get pay hikes of up to 20pc in bidding war for talent; gardaí and teachers won't get shorter working week

There will be “minimal impact” on gardaí and teachers’ working weeks under a new plan to cut public servants’ hours being put to the Government.
Workers will be offered pay hikes of up to 20pc as employers become locked in bidding wars to attract talent. A shortage of skilled staff in some high-demand sectors means salaries are set to surge, according to recruitment agency Morgan McKinley.
With about 480,000 children aged five to 11 are now eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine, what should they know about vaccination?
There has been a surge in the number of people switching mortgages to take advantage of better competition in the market. The numbers approved to move their mortgage were up sharply in November when compared with the same month in 2020, the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland said.
Inflation is a “huge threat” to Irish firms, according to Enterprise Ireland chief executive Leo Clancy, with energy-dependent businesses most likely to feel a squeeze this year.
Boris Johnson has been warned his position will be “untenable” if he knowingly attended a “bring your own booze” party in the No 10 garden in breach of Covid rules.
Fianna Fáil backbenchers have threatened revolt if the new Online Safety Commissioner does not have “teeth”.
Two years on from the murder and dismemberment of Co Louth teenager Keane Mulready-Woods, the town of Drogheda is still carrying the trauma of the crime.